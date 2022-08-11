Two men stabbed in Gadag during Muharram procession: Report

Two young men were stabbed during a Muharram procession at the Mallasamudra village in Karnataka's Gadag on Tuesday, according to reports.

The injured have been identified as Tousif Hosamani and Mushtaq Hosamani. One of the two young men is battling for his life. Both are being treated at the Gadag Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) Hospital.

The cause of the incident is said to be an argument between two groups, after a man's leg accidentally touched some other people who were part of the procession.

According to a report on The New Indian Express, Salman Badekhan's leg accidentally touched others who took objection. Soon, an argument started between the former and the latter, with Salman's friends joining in.

During the commotion, unidentified youths stabbed Tousif and Mushtaq, which made for a tense environment in Gadag afterwards, with security being heightened to avoid further untoward incidents.

Police have registered a case against six men in the incident. They have detained three, while the other three are still on the run.

Incidents of stone pelting at one of the accused's house is also being reported, however, police have brought the situation back to control.