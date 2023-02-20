Two murder accused shot at during attack bid, arrested: Bengaluru police

Police in Doddaballapura on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Sunday shot two murder accused in the leg after they tried to attack them, officials said.

According to the police, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket aspirant from the Doddaballapura assembly constituency, Dheeraj Muniraj, organised a cricket tournament to mark Maha Shivaratri on Friday at Doddabelavangala village.

Police said the incident occurred during a cricket match between teams from Doddabelavangala and Hulikunte villages.

Some youths stopped those from Doddabelavangala village from parking their car at the playground. However, when they insisted that they would park the vehicle at the playground, an altercation broke out between the two groups. They left the spot, but later, when the youths from Hulikunte were waiting at the bus stand, the accused came with lethal weapons and stabbed Bharat (23), an engineering graduate, and Pratheek (18), an ITI student, police said. Both succumbed to the injuries even before being admitted to the hospital. The accused fled from the scene after the incident.

The incident led to tension in the village, as people picketed district minister M T B Nagaraj when he visited to console the family of the deceased youths. The villagers staged a ‘rasta roko’ at the Doddaballapura – Bengaluru national highway demanding immediate arrest of the accused.

Bengaluru rural SP Mallikarjuna formed a special police team under the leadership of DYSP Nagaraj. The team managed to trace the hideout of the accused and went to arrest them in the wee hours of Sunday. But the accused attempted to attack constables Sunil Basage and Hussain. Immediately, Doddaballapura police inspector N Harish shot the legs of the two accused, Trimurthi and Vinay, and arrested them. The accused were admitted to the government hospital in Doddaballapura and is being treated, police said.

‘’We managed to arrest the accused within two days of the crime and booked them under 143 (unlawful assembly), 144 ( joining assembly with a deadly weapon), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting with a deadly weapon), 149 (guilty of the offence in the mob)and 302 (murder) sections of the IPC’’ Doddabelavangala police inspector M N Harish said.

The investigation is on, and we are trying to ascertain the motive behind the murder, he added.