Uber launches 'Uber green' services in Bengaluru, allows users to book eco-friendly rides with electric vehicles

Ride hailing giant Uber on Thursday launched “Uber green” services in Karnataka capital Bengaluru via which users can now book eco-friendly, sustainable rides through electric vehicles. The cab aggregator said the new “green” service has been launched in many areas of the tech hub, specifically central Bengaluru, and that it will soon be plying in other parts of the city as well.(Reuters)

ALSO READ | Rapido introduces 'Auto Plus' in Bengaluru, offers rides with no cancellations: Report

The cab aggregator said the new “green” service has been launched in many areas of the tech hub, specifically central Bengaluru, and that it will soon be plying in other parts of the city as well, according to news agency PTI. The first of the green vehicles was flagged off by Priyank Kharge, Karnataka minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (RDPR), Information Technology and Bio Technology (IT & BT) as he was attending the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2023 near the Palace Grounds.

Uber's green services are already in place in several global locations, and customers in Bengaluru can now start opting for environmentally friendly rides through the Uber Green option on their app which will be available starting today.

ALSO READ | Ola begins parcel services in Bengaluru, to be delivered through electric scooters

“The service will enable riders to make a conscious choice to pick a more sustainable means of transport,” the company said, as quoted by PTI.

"Improving air quality in Bengaluru is our collective responsibility. This launch by Uber endorses our commitment to a Green summit. We have taken tangible steps that pave the way for impactful and meaningful changes in the long run and foster a culture of sustainability," Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge said.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru auto drivers earn ₹189 crore through Namma Yatri app

“Uber has an unwavering commitment to sustainability and Uber Green is a step towards that. The launch in Bengaluru marks our second stop in the country for Uber Green. It is already operational in Mumbai where many riders are using it,” A highly placed official from Uber India told the agency.

(With inputs from PTI)