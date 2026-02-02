Union Budget: No benefit for Karnataka, meant to benefit BJP in poll-bound states, says Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday said that there was no benefit for the state from the union budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament and alleged it was aimed at benefiting the BJP in poll-bound states. DK Shivakumar called for the restoration of MGNREGA, highlighted local issues, and questioned the central government's commitment to Karnataka's development. (@DKShivakumar)

Stating that he never expected such a "big injustice" to Karnataka, he termed it an "election budget" to favour the BJP in states where Assembly polls are due. It was an "anti-people budget".

Assembly polls are due in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry in about two months from now.

"There is no benefit for our state from the central budget. I was observing it. They have named a programme after Mahatma Gandhi now (after repealing the MGNREGA act that was named after Gandhi) ," Shivakumar said.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru South district, he demanded that the MGNREGA act be restored, as he also made it clear that the new rural employment legislation -- VB-G RAM G -- that has been enacted with a 60:40 percent fund sharing formula between the Centre and state governments, cannot be implemented.

"I don't see any major share for our state from this budget," he added.

Stating that there were expectations for Bengaluru from the central budget, Shivakumar, who is also the minister in-charge of the city's development, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called it a "global city". "But what has the central government done for it."

He further pointed out at the troubles that sugar factories, especially those from the cooperative sector, face, due to alleged lack of decisions or measures by the central government to help them.

The Centre has the right to fix Minimum Support Price (MSP) for farmers' produce. "They will have to take necessary measures to help the farmers," Shivakumar added.

Alleging that the state has been facing injustice since the time when NDA came to power at the centre, Shivakumar said, "it's better that the central ministers from the state and BJP MPs resign if they have any self-respect and interest towards Karnataka. They are voiceless ministers and MPs."

Hitting out at the Centre over delay in clearances for Mekedatu and Mahadayi river water projects, Shivakumar, who is also the state's water resources minister said, "regarding Mekedatu we are making preparations, in a couple of months we will table a new DPR."

"Mandya Deputy Commissioner has been given the responsibility and an office has been set up in Ramanagara regarding finding an alternate land for the forest land that will get affected because of the project. They (Centre) are doing politics. As people in the state voted for Congress, they are expressing hate in this way (by not giving permission)," he alleged.

The Deputy CM also challenged JD(S) leader and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy to tell the people, as to what his contribution has been to the state so far.

"Let Kumaraswamy identify the land and say what industry he wants to set up there, I will ensure the allocation of the land," he said responding to a question on the alleged non-cooperation from the state government.