Up for a sprint? Siddaramaiah accepts Rahul's invite and more join in | Watch

On its seventh day in Karnataka, the Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra saw quite a few headline-worthy moments, key among them being the party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi joining the march with her MP son Rahul Gandhi.

In another interesting scene from the yatra, Rahul Gandhi made former Karnataka chief minister and party veteran Siddaramaiah sprint along with him for a few minutes.

In a video shared that is now going viral, the 75-year-old Siddaramaiah was all smiles when Rahul Gandhi held his hands and invited him for a short run.

Soon, both the leaders started off with several others, including Randeep Surjewala and KC Venugopal, joining along.

The Congress shared a clip of the same and captioned it “Fit, Fab & Fun!” Congress national secretary Raksha Ramaiah took to social media and wrote, “The real spirit of the Yatra! More power to @siddaramaiahSir and @RahulGandhi ji! Epic!(Sic)”

After a 2-day break, the Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed on Thursday from Pandavapura in Mandya district. Sonia Gandhi joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra for some time. On Thursday, the walkathon will end at Nagamangala taluk of Karnataka.

Another post from the Congress on Thursday morning read “Ma” (mother) with a heart and the photograph of Rahul Gandhi tying Sonia Gandhi’s shoelaces.

