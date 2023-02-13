US Air Force's F-35 to debut at Aero India 2023

United States Air Force's newest fifth-generation fighters, including the multirole F-35A Lightning II, are all set to make their debut at Aero India 2023, according to the press statement released by US Consulate Chennai.

After a journey from Hill Air Force Base in Utah, US F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team will impress crowds with a demo of its unique aerial capabilities

The F-35A Lightning II from Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska will be on static display.

Today, the 14th edition of Aero India 2023 was inaugurated at the Air Force Station at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru.

The F-35's engine produces 43,000 pounds of thrust and consists of a 3-stage fan, a 6-stage compressor, an annular combustor, a single-stage high-pressure turbine, and a 2-stage low-pressure turbine.

In addition to the F-35, an F-16 Fighting Falcon duo will conduct daily aerial demonstrations from February 13-17, showcasing the capability of one of the USAF's leading fighter jets. On static display, the F/A-18E and F/A-18F Super Hornet are multirole fighters.

Major General Julian C. Cheater, Assistant Deputy Under Secretary of the Air Force, International Affairs, said, "The F-35 represents the leading edge of U.S. fighter technology. Aero India is an ideal forum to showcase the most advanced, capable, lethal, and interoperable weapons systems the U.S. has to offer. This system and others are designed to penetrate and defeat advanced adversary air defenses."

On Sunday, Head of US delegation Charge d'Affaires Ambassador A Elizabeth Jones said the size of the US delegation "shows that the US-India strategic partnership is one of our most consequential relationships".

"India and the United States are working together in so many ways to ensure a free and open, prosperous, connected, and resilient Indo-Pacific region, where our democracies can thrive," said Ambassador Jones while speaking at a press conference in Bengaluru on the eve of Aero India 2023, according to a release by US consulate General, Chennai.

"As partners, we're working together to address climate change; improve global health and prepare for new pandemics; cooperate on cyber challenges; build quality infrastructure; and ensure sustainable supply chains. We're strengthening our cooperation on critical technologies, from space components to semiconductors," Jones said.

Jedidiah P Royal, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs, who leads the U.S. delegation of senior U.S. government officials from the Department of Defense, said, "These close partnerships have generated tens of thousands of jobs in India and enabled critical transfers of technology and manufacturing expertise to India. U.S. companies have established engineering centers and manufacturing hubs and have also invested in building R&D centers that harness India's incredibly talented scientists and engineers to advance cutting-edge R&D projects."

