Video| Tricolour-themed lights illuminate dam in Karnataka's rain-hit Mandya
Heavy rain continued across Karnataka, throwing normal life out of gear. The low-lying areas have been inundated, resulting in hardships to the people. The water level has also risen leading to panic among citizens.
In Mandya district, rising water level led to high inflow at the Krishna Raja Sagara dam under a tricolour lighting. A video shared by news agency ANI showed water gushing from the dam illuminated with tricolour lighting.
Heavy rain lashed the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi on Sunday. The deputy commissioners of these two districts have declared holiday for all the schools and the anganwadis on Monday. But the pre-university, degree and professional colleges will be open, PTI reported.
The water level in Nethravati river has touched the danger mark of 8.5 metres at several places in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district. The playground of Sharada High School in Panemangalore was flooded in the rains. Vehicular traffic was disrupted at many places due to flooding.
Several houses, shops and buildings in the Nethravati river basin are partially submerged due to flooding.
Water has gushed into houses and buildings in areas including Bantwal, Jakribettu, Baddakatte, Panemangaluru, Aladka, Goodinabali, Gudde Angadi, Navoooru and Kanchimar market. Though there was a brief respite from the downpour in the afternoon, people living in the river basin are still apprehensive about their safety.
The India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted that several areas of Karnataka including Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) areas are likely to receive very light to light rains, ANI reported. The rainfall forecast has been predicted from July 10 till 8:30 a.m. of July 11. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 25 and 20 degrees Celsius respectively.
(With PTI, ANI inputs)
-
76 rain deaths in Maharashtra so far, 4,916 rescued
With rain continuing to batter most parts of the state, there have been at least 76 rain-related deaths and 62 injuries since June 1, said officials of the state disaster management department. This includes the nine deaths that were reported in the past 24 hours alone, owing to heavy downpour and massive floods in large parts of the state triggered by the after-effects of monsoon rainfall. Mumbai also reported one casualty.
-
Aaditya Thackeray hits the street against Shinde’s decision to shift Metro car shed
Weeks after the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray was toppled, Thackeray scion and former environment minister Aaditya Thackeray hit the streets on Sunday against the Eknath Shinde-led government's decision to shift the Metro-III depot out of the Aarey milk colony. During the Devendra Fadnavis-led Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena regime, the Sena was at odds with its ally over the construction of the depot in the Aarey forests.
-
TV actor duped of ₹2.24 lakh by man posing as hospital employee
Mumbai: Television actress Aman Sandhu on Saturday registered an FIR against unknown online fraudsters at the Goregaon police after she was duped of ₹2.24 lakh. According to Sandhu, who stays at Goregaon West with her mother, she was looking for the website of Criticare Hospital in Juhu to book an appointment with an orthopaedic for her mother.
-
Tsunami of myopia cases among children after schools reopen, say ophthalmologists
City ophthalmologists have said that after schools resumed physical classes, they have seen a surge in cases where parents realised that their children are unable to see the blackboard clearly. Dr Agarwal Eye Hospital Goregaon, ophthalmologist, Goregaon, said she sees 2-3 children daily who complain of blurred vision when seated on the last bench.
-
Violent protest at Hisar: Villagers give 72-hour ultimatum to admn to accept their demands
Residents of Hisar's Khedar, Khap leaders and other social organisations on Sunday held a meeting in their village where a 56-year-old farmer was killed when a protest turned violent outside the thermal power plant two days ago. They have now given a 72-hour ultimatum to the Hisar administration to accept their demands, else they will make a stricter decision at a mahapanchayat on July 13, people familiar with the meeting proceedings said.
