Vishnuvardhan, Saroja Devi to receive Karnataka Ratna posthumously; State recommends Bharat Ratna for Kuvempu: Report

In a heartfelt tribute to Kannada cinema icons, the Karnataka Cabinet has announced that Dr Vishnuvardhan and B Saroja Devi will be posthumously conferred with the Karnataka Ratna, the state’s highest civilian award. Kannada film star Vishnuvardhan passed away in 2009, whereas B Saroja Devi passed away in July 2025.

The decision comes just ahead of Vishnuvardhan’s 75th birth anniversary on September 18, marking a special moment for fans across Karnataka. With this, the duo will become the 10th and 11th recipients of the prestigious honour, news agency PTI reported.

Who were late actors Vishnuvardhan, B Saroja Devi?

Born Sampath Kumar in 1950, Vishnuvardhan, lovingly known as ‘Sahasa Simha’, was a towering figure in Kannada cinema, acting in over 220 films across five languages before his untimely death in 2009.

B Saroja Devi, a pan-India star, made a lasting impact in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films. She passed away in July 2025, leaving behind a legacy of over 200 films, including her iconic role in Kittur Rani Chennamma.

The announcement follows a formal appeal by actors Jayamala, Shruti and Malavika Avinash, who met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah earlier this month urging recognition of the two stalwarts, the agency stated.

The Cabinet also passed a resolution to recommend the Bharat Ratna for Rashtra Kavi Kuvempu, the legendary poet who was among the first to receive the Karnataka Ratna in 1992 alongside Dr Rajkumar, the report added.

(With inputs from PTI)