Puneeth Rajkumar to be conferred Karnataka Ratna posthumously on Nov 1: Bommai
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said that Kannada film star Puneeth Rajkumar, who died last year, will be conferred with the 'Karnataka Ratna' award posthumously, on November 1, which happens to be Kannada Rajyotsava, the state's formation day.
He will be the 10th recipient of the state's highest civilian honour. "We have decided to confer Karnataka Ratna award to Puneeth Rajkumar on November 1, we will be forming a committee consisting of Rajkumar family members to prepare for it, it will be conferred with full honour," Bommai said.
He was speaking after inaugurating the annual Independence Day flower show at Lalbagh's glass house here. This year's flower show pays a special floral tribute to Kannada thespian Dr Rajkumar and his son and actor Puneeth Rajkumar. Considered the Kannada cinema's reigning star, Puneeth, youngest of five children of Kannada matinee idol Dr Rajkumar, died of a cardiac arrest on October 29 at the age of 46.
The Chief Minister had made an announcement to confer the award on the late actor in November last year, at the ''Puneetha Namana,'' an event to pay homage to Puneeth Rajkumar, organised by the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC), in association with Sandalwood film actors' and technicians' associations.
The Karnataka Ratna was last awarded to Dr Virendra Heggade for social service in 2009. Interestingly, Puneeth's late father Rajkumar is among the first recipients of Karnataka Ratna award in 1992, along with poet Kuvempu. Other recipients of the award are S Nijalingappa (Politics), CNR Rao (Science), Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty (Medical), Bhimsen Joshi (Music), Shivakumara Swamiji (Social Service), and Dr J Javaregowda (Education & Literature).
Puneeth, popularly known as 'Appu' and 'power star' by his fans, made his debut on screen when he was just six-months-old and went on to win a national award as a child artiste for the film 'Bettada Hoovu'. He then re-emerge as a lead actor in 2002 and went on to star in 29 films, delivering some big hits.
Noting that the flower show has been on since 1922 and attracts a large number of people, Bommai said this being the 75th year of India's Independence it has a special significance and from tomorrow lakhs of people will be coming for next ten days to witness the show.
Benglauru rains: School kids ferried on tractors after parents' cars get stuck
Heavy rainfall that lashed Bengaluru over the past two days have left residents struggling with flooded roads. Residents said no official had turned up to help clear the flood. The India Meteorological Department said Bengaluru has seen 63.3mm rainfall so far this month - already the most rain in August in any of the past five years. Department records indicate that average rainfall during this month was 3.0 mm.
40-yr-old caught stealing cattle in eastern Bihar village lynched: Police
A 40-year- old man accused of stealing cattle in eastern Bihar's Araria district was thrashed by villagers leading toLakhan Ram'ss death, police said on Friday. The incident took place in Pothia village of Simraha area late on Thursday evening. Police said Lakhan Ram was accused of cattle theft in the past too and was charge-sheeted in two cases. Cattle theft is rampant in four east Bihar districts: Katihar, Araria, Kishanganj and Purnia.
CM Bommai inaugurates Lalbagh flower show; See pics
The Lalbagh Botanical Garden's Independence Day flower show began today after an inaugural function presided over by the Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai. This year's flower and fruit show comes after a gap of two years and is themed after father and son duo Dr Rajkumar and Puneeth Rajkumar, both Kannada film stars. Brothers of the late Puneeth, Shivrajkumar and Raghavendra Rajkumar, were also present at the event. He was 46 years old.
Bihar: Govt seeks 10cr additional mandays under MGNREGA for job creation
The Bihar government on Friday decided to seek allotment of 10crore additional mandays from the existing 15crore annual target for this fiscal year in order to provide jobs to rural unskilled workers. The state has already achieved a high generation of jobs under centrally sponsored rural job guarantee scheme Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act 2005 (MGNREGA). A total of 38.19lakh families have been given work under the scheme in the last four months.
In a first, Assam awards govt employees for ethics, discipline and punctuality
In a first, 99 non-gazetted state government employees in Assam were on Friday presented with Lok Sewa Puraskar (Public Service Award) for dedication, work ethics and punctuality. While 89 employees were awarded district level awards in different districts, 10 other employees selected at the state level were presented with the awards by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at a function in Guwahati.
