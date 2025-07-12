Search
Saturday, Jul 12, 2025
War of words erupts on X between Surjewala and Amit Malviya over Karnataka CM post: 'Perversity knows no extremes'

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Jul 12, 2025 09:49 AM IST

Randeep Surjewala criticized Amit Malviya for spreading misinformation and accused the BJP of distracting from its Karnataka crisis. 

A fierce political exchange unfolded on Friday between BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya and Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala over the recent visit of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar to Delhi. The war of words played out on social media, with both leaders accusing each other’s parties of misleading the public and failing Karnataka.

Randeep Singh Surjewala and Amit Malviya
Randeep Singh Surjewala and Amit Malviya

Take a look at the political exchange

Amit Malviya alleged in a post on X that Siddaramaiah had been “humiliated” in the national capital after being denied an appointment with Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. Claiming that the chief minister had returned empty-handed, Malviya suggested that Siddaramaiah’s political authority was being undermined.

He likened the episode to the sacking of former Karnataka CM Veerendra Patil by late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, calling it a “historic insult” to a state leader. Malviya further alleged that Siddaramaiah was now politically cornered and “forced to hide behind the very man plotting against him, D K Shivakumar,” hinting at internal rivalry within the state Congress.

 

Responding sharply, Randeep Surjewala hit back at Malviya, accusing him of spreading lies and distorting facts. In a counter post, he dismissed Malviya as a “bizarre whacko” and said the BJP was using distractions to hide its own internal crisis in Karnataka. Surjewala clarified that the visit by Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar was not political in nature, but intended to raise Karnataka's long-pending demands with the Union government.

He accused the Centre of neglecting Karnataka and displaying what he called “inimical hatred” towards the state. Surjewala said the Modi government had failed to address key issues related to water sharing, irrigation, and financial dues.

He claimed the state was still waiting for central clearances for major projects such as Upper Bhadra, Yettinahole, Kalasa-Banduri and Mekedatu, and added that the Centre had refused to notify the award of the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-2. He also alleged that 1.87 lakh crore due to Karnataka under the 15th Finance Commission had not been released, and that repeated appeals for funds from the National Disaster Response Fund had gone unanswered.

