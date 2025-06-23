Search
Monday, Jun 23, 2025
'We know where to tighten the nuts and bolts': Kiccha Sudeep calls out DK Shivakumar's remark

ByHT News Desk
Jun 23, 2025 03:06 PM IST

Sudeep's comments appear to be in response to Shivakumar’s speech at the Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFES) in March.

A quiet war of words is brewing between the Kannada film industry and the state’s political leadership after actor Kiccha Sudeep publicly criticised Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s comments on Sandalwood. 

Kiccha Sudeep urged the Congress leader to be more mindful of his remarks.(HT FILE)
Kiccha Sudeep urged the Congress leader to be more mindful of his remarks.(HT FILE)

According to a report by Times of India, the actor urged the Congress leader to be more mindful of his remarks, stating that only those within the industry truly understand its inner workings.

Speaking during a recent television programme, Sudeep said, “I have great respect for DK Shivakumar. Cinema is a respectful and dignified space. But he should be careful with what he says.” 

His comments appear to be in response to Shivakumar’s speech at the Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFES) in March, where the Deputy CM had expressed displeasure over the sparse participation of film stars, the report added.

What DK Shivakumar said

At that event, Shivakumar had also referred to the low turnout of Sandalwood celebrities at the Congress-led Mekedatu padayatra in 2022, making a pointed remark, “Consider this a request or a warning. If the government does not cooperate, no film or shooting will happen. We know where to tighten the nuts and bolts and for whom.”

On Saturday, when asked about Sudeep’s remarks, Shivakumar declined to respond directly. “I don’t have to answer anybody,” he said. “If you want to understand what I’ve done for the industry, go look at the history preserved in the film chamber. Time will answer.”

Meanwhile, BJP leader and opposition MLA R Ashoka stepped in to back the actor, saying, “We must speak only on matters we understand. If you comment on others, expect people to comment on you.”

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
