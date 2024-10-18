West Bengal man arrested for sending bomb threat emails to top Bengaluru colleges: Report

A 48-year-old man was arrested in Darjeeling, West Bengal, on Thursday for allegedly sending bomb threat emails claiming to have planted hydrogen-based Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) at three prominent Bengaluru colleges, The Indian Express reported. Dipanjan Mitra was apprehended on October 17 (Representation image)

According to the report, the arrest followed a joint investigation by the VV Puram and Hanumantanagar police stations after complaints from Bangalore Institute of Technology (BIT) and BMS College of Engineering. The principal of BIT immediately filed a complaint after receiving the threatening email from the address "s_ve_sekr@hotmail.com," claiming that hydrogen-based IEDs were planted on campus. A similar complaint was filed by BMS College on the same day, the report added.

Following the complaints, a special team led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Lokesh Baramappa Jagalasar was formed to investigate.

Dipanjan Mitra was apprehended on October 17 and confessed to sending the threatening emails during interrogation as reported by The Indian Express. Authorities seized an HP laptop and a Nokia mobile phone used in the crime. Mitra also admitted to involvement in at least 10 other similar incidents, prompting further investigation into bomb threats sent to other educational institutions across Bengaluru.

What happened on Oct 4?

On October 4, three top colleges in Bengaluru—BMS College, MS Ramaiah College, and BIT College—were placed on high alert following a bomb threat.

According to police, the Bangalore Institute of Technology and BMS College of Engineering, both in Basavanagudi and MS Ramaiah Institute of Technology in Sadashivanagar received the bomb threat via email at about 1 pm.

The police and bomb disposal teams were immediately deployed to the colleges upon receiving the threats, authorities told Hindustan Times. Quick action was taken to implement safety measures, leading to the evacuation of students and staff from the premises.

