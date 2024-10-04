Three top Bengaluru colleges receive bomb-threat mails: Report

Three top colleges in Bengaluru—BMS College, MS Ramaiah College, and BIT College—have been placed on high alert following a bomb threat received on Friday. MS Ramaiah College campus.(msrit.edu)

According to police, the Bangalore Institute of Technology and BMS College of Engineering, both in Basavanagudi and MS Ramaiah Institute of Technology in Sadashivanagar received the bomb threat via email at about 1 pm.

A case has been booked in Hanumanth Nagar Police Station to trace the source (of the mail)," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South Division) Lokesh B Jagalasar said in a statement.

As soon as the parents got to know about the matter, they gathered in front of the colleges to enquire about the safety of their children.

Security measures have been heightened at the campuses.

(Also Read: Bomb threat at Taj West End Hotel in Bengaluru triggers urgent police response)

Bomb threat at Taj West End Hotel

On Saturday, the Taj West End Hotel in Bengaluru too received a bomb threat email, prompting an immediate response from local authorities. The email was sent by unknown individuals, and prompted the police and the local bomb squad to quickly arrive at the hotel to conduct a thorough investigation, as confirmed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for Central Bengaluru, Shekhar HT.

“Taj West End Hotel in Bengaluru received a bomb threat reportedly through an email from unknown miscreants. The hotel, known for hosting prominent politicians and cricketers, received the threat earlier today. Local police and the bomb squad have rushed to the scene and are currently conducting a thorough investigation. Further details awaited,” DCP Shekar HT said, as quoted by the agency.

The Taj West End is a well-known establishment that frequently hosts high-profile guests, including politicians and cricketers.

(Also Read: Bengaluru's Army Public School receives hoax bomb threat via email, probe on: Report)

(With inputs from agencies)