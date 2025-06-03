‘What’s the big deal? Sky won’t fall’: Karnataka Minister on Gruhalakshmi payment delays

Karnataka Minister Satish Jarkiholi on Monday shrugged off concerns about delays in the payment of benefits under the Gruhalakshmi guarantee scheme, calling the situation “no big deal.” Satish Jarkiholi said that delays in government payments of a month or two are normal.(HT_PRINT)

According to India Today report, he said, “What’s the big deal? What happens if money is given once every two or three months? The sky won’t fall.”

Jarkiholi explained that delays in government payments of a month or two are normal and assured that the money would be credited in lump sums when accumulated. He added that the government has a system where payments are clubbed together before being disbursed to beneficiaries, the report added.

The minister urged the media not to make a fuss over minor delays. “Even if it’s late, we will complete the payments. There’s no doubt about that,” he said.

His comments come weeks after Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also indicated that monthly payments under the scheme may not always be guaranteed.

Recently, talking about the promise of delivering on the guarantee schemes, an election promise of the party, Shivakumar said, "When I took oath as the KPCC President, I had said that the Congress party will come to power if the youth and women of the state make up their mind. We came to power, and we decided to repay their debt through five guarantee schemes. Our government has delivered as promised."

What is the Gruhalakshmi scheme?

The Gruhalakshmi scheme provides ₹2,000 every month to the woman head of eligible households in Karnataka, a flagship welfare initiative by the Congress government.

(With agency inputs)