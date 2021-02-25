WhatsApp used to coordinate riots in Bengaluru's DJ Halli: NIA charge sheet
- A WhatsApp group comprising more than 100 members had instigated people to assemble in front of KG Halli and DJ Halli police stations
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has alleged that the violence in Bengaluru’s DJ Halli, on August 11, 2020, was coordinated through a WhatsApp group. The NIA made the claim in its charge sheet filed on February 9.
The agency claimed that a WhatsApp group “DG Halli 45” was actively organising the mob to gather in front of the two police stations.
“Analysis of the WhatsApp group revealed that more than a hundred members were present in the said group during the riot and had hidden their identity… the WhatsApp group was used for spreading incriminating messages, images, videos, audio clips etc related to the incident to instigate people to assemble unlawfully in front of both KG Halli and DJ Halli police stations for participating in the violent activities,” the charge sheet read.
It further added that 18 mobile phones used for recording text messages, videos, audios and photos of the incident and sharing the same on social media platforms, have been seized.
The charge sheet also claimed that administratorsof the WhatsApp group and some members have been identified during the investigation.
“Analysis of the mobile/WhatsApp data of the group also revealed that the movement and activities of many rioters during and after the events were coordinated through these groups,” NIA added.
Reacting to the charge sheet, Afsar Kodlipet, a senior office-bearer of the SDPI in Karnataka, said: “This charge sheet is pre-planned and prejudiced. This is the same thing that happened in Delhi (the Delhi riots case) and this report is a copy-paste of the same report.”
- There are just four entry points connecting Kerala and the coastal districts of Karnataka and are always busy due to daily trips by truck and bus drivers as well as students who live across the borders.
- Parents and private schools have locked horns after schools resisted the Karnataka government order, saying that they have to pay their staff despite loss of income due to Covid-19.
- The Karnataka Police had begun a state-wide crackdown on illegal explosives after a blast in Shivamogga, chief minister BS Yediyurappa's home constituency
- Villagers felt the vibrations from the explosion even a kilometre away
- Delhi judge Dharmender Rana's order said "the offence of sedition cannot be invoked to minister to the wounded vanity of the governments'.
- Karnataka says it does not want a situation like that in Maharashtra, where cases are on the rise and fresh curbs have been introduced in a few pockets to stop the infection from spreading.
- Two Karnataka ministers, CC Patil and Murugesh Nirani, who belong to the sub-sect of the Lingayat community, hit out at the backers of an ongoing campaign by Panchamasalis for 2A category reservation status
