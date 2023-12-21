‘Why is Amit Shah not giving statement on House security breach incident?’: Priyank Kharge

Congress MP Priyank Kharge slammed the central government for suspending 143 MPs from the Parliament just for demanding a statement from the Home Minister on the Parliament security breach incident. Congress leader Priyank Kharge.(File)

"So many MPs are being suspended only for asking for a statement from the Home Minister. Why is the Home Minister not giving a statement? Why is PM not giving a statement?" Priyank Kharge said speaking to ANI on Tuesday at Karnataka's Kalaburagi.

"When six people have been arrested for the breach of Parliament, out of which two of them were given passes by a BJP MP, how did the other two get in? Out of six four people entered. Two of them were given passes by Pratap Simha, MP Mysore. Who gave passes to the other two? All these questions should not be asked?" Priyank Kharge said.

The Karnataka Minister also asked why the Home Minister is not giving a statement in the House when the Prime Minister has himself said that this is a serious security breach.

"And when there is such a serious breach which the Prime Minister himself claimed, why is the Home Minister not giving a statement? People who have been arrested were booked under UAPA. People who are responsible for the breach are not talking. The Home Minister is not talking. People who are asking the government to speak up are being suspended. Is this democracy? Is this constitutional?" he said.

A total of 143 MPs--97 from Lok Sabha and 46 from Rajya Sabha--have been suspended so far for creating a ruckus and disrupting proceedings in both Houses, demanding a statement from Union Minister Amit Shah about the Parliament security breach incident.

Earlier in the day, the opposition MPs, including those suspended, staged a protest in front of the Gandhi statue in the Parliament premises against the bulk suspension. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress Parliamentary leader Sonia Gandhi led the protest from the Congress' side, while other opposition MPs, including those suspended, joined in the protest.