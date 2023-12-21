In KTR vs Priyank Kharge, a warning against Cong strategist Sunil Kanugolu

Sunil Kanugolu is a poll strategist who was hailed as the mastermind behind Congress' historic win in Telangana -- the first for the party in the newest state of India. His name again surfaced as former Telangana minister KT Rama Rao crossed swords with the Karnataka ministers on social media over job claims. KTR warned Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge to not get carried away by "propaganda of Sunil & team". Sunil Kanugolu was reportedly approached by KCR when he was the chief minister of Telangana at least two years before the poll. After rounds of meetings, Sunil apparently declined KCR's offer and decided to work for the Congress. KTR and Priyank Kharge have been attacking each other on X over Congress poll promises.

Why KTR and Priyank Kharge are fighting on social media

KTR shared an edited video of Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah purportedly saying in the Assembly that the government has no money to implement the poll promises. Siddaramaiah clarified that the video was edited and shared the original full clip.

“No money to deliver poll promises/guarantees says Karnataka CM! Is this the future template for Telangana too after successfully hoodwinking the people in elections? Aren’t you supposed to do basic research and planning before making outlandish statements?”KTR posted citing the edited video.

“Mr. @KTRBRS, Do you know why your party lost in the Telangana Elections? Because you don't even know how to verify what is fake and edited, and what is truth. @BJP4India creates fake edited videos, and your party circulates them. Yours is a perfect B Team of BJP,” Siddaramaiah replied.

“Dear Sri Siddaramaiah Garu, We’ve lost the election because your party had shamelessly misled the people of Telangana with Fake promises. Dec 9th, 2023 has passed, but where is the: Rythu Bharosa promised to farmers, tenant farmers and farm labourers; ₹2 Lakhs Farm Loan Waiver; ₹4000 welfare pension; ₹500 Gas Cylinder; ₹2500 your party had promised to every woman; Mega DSC announcement in first cabinet; Providing legal sanctity to 6 guarantees in first cabinet. Are these promises fake or are your party leaders who promised these schemes fake?” KTR retorted.

Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge joined the debate as he tweeted: "Looks like @KTRBRS gaaru has taken BJP’s bait of lies and manipulation. I am sure such fake narratives will now be a daily affair since BRS & BJP are thick as thieves."

KTR did not give in and cited a statement of Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar that the Karnataka government won't be able to provide development this year and asked whether those statements were also fake. "Buddy, we defeated all the BJP bigwigs in Telangana including all three of their MPs, Not the Congress party. Better be careful/prepared before you get carried away by propaganda of Sunil & team," KTR said.

"Bhai @KTRBRS Like I said you have not only fallen into the trap of BJP, but also Godhi media. One of the main reasons, BRS was voted out, was because BRS was unable to provide a single Govt job exam paperleaks that happened under the watchful eyes of your leaders. Of course, I am always keen to learn more on the debacles of Raitha Bandhu, 2BHK, Kaleshwaram etc. Probably, if you were better prepared, we could have avoided this conversation," Priyank replied.