Why your daily commute in Bengaluru is a hidden fitness hack. Entrepreneur explains

A Bengaluru-based entrepreneur recently spoke about how his daily commute on bike taxis in the city doubles as an unexpected fitness routine. Choosing bike taxis over cabs, he shared a playful take on how the city’s bumpy roads and unpredictable routes give his core and quads a workout, making each ride feel like a mini exercise session. Saurabh Aggarwal, co-founder of HealthifyMe.(Saurabh Aggarwal/LinkedIn)

“Who needs a gym membership when you get a full core and quad workout during your commute?” quipped Saurabh Aggarwal, co-founder of HealthifyMe. He joked that balancing on Bengaluru’s pothole-filled roads transforms an ordinary journey into a physical challenge, with his fitness tracker probably mistaking it for planks.

“Those patchy roads? They're not bugs, they're features! Your core and quads get an amazing workout as you balance yourself, palms on thighs, navigating through our beloved potholes. My fitness tracker probably thinks I'm doing planks”, he wrote.

Read the post here:

(Also Read: Bengaluru techie couple murders teenage nanny for eating child’s food, body found stashed in suitcase: Report)

“Complimentary AC”

Aggarwal also praised the city’s mild weather, saying the “complimentary AC” and breeze are ideal for bike rides, complete with occasional dramatic clouds. Alongside the unexpected fitness boost, he highlighted the cost savings compared to cab rides, noting that the extra cash goes toward “post-workout protein smoothies.”

And as for the usual cab ride experiences, Aggarwal said, "No more Cab Chronicles." Instead of one-sided phone conversations in the backseat, he enjoys the peaceful hum of the bike engine, which he finds to be much better background music for his commute.

“Missing out on those one-sided Kannada phone conversations? Trust me, the peaceful hum of the bike engine is much better background music for your commute”, he wrote.

(Also Read: Sakshi Dhoni's touching gesture for Bengaluru family who wanted pic with MS Dhoni on flight)