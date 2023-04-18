Senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar’s affidavit revealed that the assets of the KPCC president are increased by 68 per cent compared to his affidavit in 2018. Shivakumar announced his total assets and those of his family members at a combined value of ₹1414 crores. With Rs.1414 cr, DK Shivakumar's assets increased by 68 per cent from 2018

According to ANI, the value of DK Shivakumar’s assets in 2013 stood at ₹251 crores and in 2018, the combined value of the property held by him, and his family was pegged at ₹840 crores. Showing a steep rise in 2023, DK Shivakumar’s assets saw 68 per cent growth in the last five years. Going by his affidavit, DK Shivakuamr is one of the wealthiest politicians in the country.

The affidavit also revealed that he holds 12 bank accounts, some of them are jointly managed by his brother DK Suresh. DK Shivakumar also has a loan amounting to ₹225 crores, according to his affidavit. Only one Toyota car is registered with his name, and it is valued at Rs. 8,30,000. He also declared his annual income at ₹14.24 crores and his wife's annual income is ₹1.9 crores. DK Shivakumar has been elected as an MLA seven times and this time, the senior leader is eyeing the chief ministerial post if Congress manages to win the elections. However, he reiterated that the high command will decide about the CM candidature after winning the election.

(With ANI inputs)