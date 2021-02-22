Yatnal, Kashappanavar exploiting Panchamasali agitation: K’taka ministers
Senior ministers of the Karnataka government on Monday hit out at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Basanagouda Ramanagouda Patil (Yatnal) and former legislator Vijayanand Kashappanavar for exploiting the ongoing Panchamasalis’ (a subsect of the Lingayat community) agitation for political gain.
“The campaign is being used for selfish reasons by some people and this is something that we do not agree with,” CC Patil, a senior minister of the BS Yediyurappa-led BJP government, said on Monday.
“Some people have the seer (Basava Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swami) under their grip and are misusing the forum,” he added.
They also said that Kashappanavar has declared himself the national president of the subsect without consulting anyone. “He should have named himself the international president of the Panchamasali,” Patil said, mocking the title.
Also Read | Yatnal sets Yediyurappa new timeframe for 2A reservation for Panchamasali
Patil stormed off the stage on Sunday after Yatnal said that the ministers from the community should resign if the chief minister does not cede to their demands.
The statements come even as the influential seers of the Panchamasali, one of the largest subsects under the Lingayats, have intensified their agitation and asked that the reservation change be announced before March 4 or before the start of the budget session.
Yatnal, a staunch critic of the chief minister, has repeatedly targeted Yediyurappa and his family after being left out of the state cabinet.
He has levelled charges of corruption, favouritism and even inability on the part of Yediyurappa and his family members that has added to the challenges of the dissent-hit government and its remaining two-year tenure.
Yediyurappa has remained silent on the issue ever since he issued an order, directing the state’s backward classes commission to conduct a review of the Panchamasalis’ demands.
Several dominant and politically influential communities in the state, including Vokkaligas, Valmiki and Kurubas among others, have also sought a change in reservation category or increase in allocations.
Minister Murugesh Nirani said that there is a procedure to initiate such a request and the government required some time to act on the same.
He also said that there are efforts to include all subsects within the Lingayat community into the 2A category and not just the Panchamasalis.
Nirani said that Lingayats make up around 800,000 of the total 65 million population of the state and there are several smaller sects who have not been represented at all.
There are at least 36 pending applications before the state’s backward classes commission, and change of reservation category, according to people directly involved in the process, takes time.
“The good intent with which the campaign started did not end on the same note,” Patil said.
Meanwhile the seers and their followers have been camping in Bengaluru and have demanded that the announcement be made at the earliest or that they will initiate a fast.
“The main reason for the delay is that the chief minister did not take us seriously from the beginning,” Basava Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swami told reporters in Bengaluru.
He said that the government should provide an exact timeframe of the process and the community leaders would take a call based on these assurances.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress attacks Yediyurappa, lays out red carpet for disgruntled BJP leaders
- Karnataka Congress president, D K Shivakumar said the party will make its stand on issues like reservation clear in the coming days and invited all disgruntled elements within the BJP to join the Congress.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New quota requests add to Karnataka's existing pile
- Some of the requests by Karnataka caste groups are at least 5-10 years old, highlighting slow pace of progress
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Siddaramaiah targets PM Modi and Yediyurappa over ‘unfulfilled’ promises
- The Congress has upped the ante against the BS Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government that has been rattled by dissent and shortage of funds due to the reduction of revenue inflows from the Centre.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dark web, drugs and bitcoins send Bengaluru police into a tizzy
- Bengaluru police opened a bitcoin account recently and told the accused to transfer his bitcoin to the account because it had to seize the cryptocurrency.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Panchamasali Lingayat seers give ultimatum to Yediyurappa govt over reservation
- Several leaders from Congress and the BJP were also seen raising demands for the reservation for the community at the gathering.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Yatnal sets Yediyurappa new timeframe for 2A reservation for Panchamasali
- Yatnal, a staunch critic of Yediyurappa, said that he will raise the issue on March 4 at the beginning of the budget session of the state legislature.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sunil Raoh: My next release has a lot of firsts in Kannada films
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka CM urges PM Modi to approve 6 canal modernisation project proposals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
K'taka releases guidelines for travellers from Maharashtra: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No difference between Siddaramaiah, PFI: Karnataka minister Eshwarappa
- Eshwarappa also said even the poor are contributing towards the temple's construction and criticised the Congress leader’s attitude.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Not just for sake of opposing: Kharge wants to corner Centre on farm laws
- Kharge had said after his appointment as the Leader of Opposition that the Congress party will continue to focus on the ongoing farmers’ protest and will look forward to cornering the government over issues raised by the farmers’ unions representatives.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka cops put ink away as fingerprints go hi-tech
- More than 1,000 fingerprint scanners and proprietary software have been deployed at all police stations across Karnataka.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka looks to allay hesitancy as vaccination numbers stay low
- Experts say fears over complication after vaccine jab is main cause of low turnout in Karnataka which has vaccinated around 57% of its target
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Reservation demands: Govt discussing modalities regarding way forward, says CM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengaluru makes way for pedestrians, pedallers: Citizens welcome first Slow Street
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox