‘You have acknowledged the scam, time to resign,’ says Siddaramaiah
A day after the Karnataka government announced its decision to annul the alleged scam-tainted examination held to recruit 545 police sub-inspectors in the state and hold re-exams, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Siddaramaiah on Saturday said the BJP-led dispensation has acknowledged the scam and demanded the resignation of Home Minister Araga Jnanendra.
Seeking an impartial probe, in a series of tweets, he said the investigation should be monitored by a sitting High Court judge. "Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has acknowledged the scam in the 545 PSI recruitment exam and cancelled the process. On what moral grounds can he continue as Home Minister? He should immediately resign for an impartial investigation to continue," Siddaramaiah said.
Upping the ante against the state home minister, he alleged that Jnanendra thinks his main duty is to protect corrupt, murderers and rapists, he said, "Our Police department cannot run under this fake and inefficient Chowkidar." If the PSI exam is re-conducted under the inefficient Home minister, it will not be a surprise if the new incoming PSIs are also inefficient and corrupt, he added.
The state government on Friday decided to annul the examination that was held in October last year to recruit 545 police sub-inspectors in the State and hold re-exams. The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Karnataka police, probing the case, arrested main suspect Divya Hagaragi, who was said to be associated with the BJP, and her associates in Pune and brought them to Kalaburagi on Friday.
Seeking Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's clarification on the decision taken by the government to re-conduct the exam, Siddaramaiah asked, "Has it been proven in the CID investigation? If Yes, why has the government not released the report yet?" "Is the decision to re-conduct the 545 PSI exam an attempt to ensure justice to honest candidates? Or an attempt to save the big brains behind the scam?" he further questioned.
"When the whole Karnataka BJP government is corrupt, we have no confidence that the PSI scam investigation by CID will be fair and impartial. The investigation should be monitored by a sitting High Court judge," the former CM said.
-
Bihar police sounds alert as cyber frauds steal money in name of electricity bill
A message was sent to Arun Kumar Mishra, a former teacher of Commerce College asking him to deposit money from the link just sent to him. The OTP was also taken from there through the link. A while later, Mishra found a sum of ₹49,000 deducted from his bank account. Similarly, a retired teacher was duped of ₹39,500, police said. “They (cyber frauds) seem to be using different numbers every time though the modus operandi remains the same,” additional director general of EoU, N H Khan said.
-
Yes Bank fraud case: CBI searches at properties of builders in Mumbai, Pune
Searches were carried out by the CBI at eight locations in Mumbai and Pune at properties linked to a few builders in the DHFL-Yes Bank fraud case on Saturday. "Searches are going on at eight locations in Mumbai and Pune. Nothing can be said now about the role of people being searched," one of the officials told news agency PTI. Properties linked to prominent builders Ashwini Bhonsale, Shahid Balwa and Vinod Goenka were reportedly searched.
-
Gujarat: 3 sentenced to death for gangrape and murder in Kheda district
Three persons have been convicted and sentenced to death by a local court in Kapadvanj taluka in connection to a case of gang-rape and murder of a woman in 2018 at Nirmali village of Kheda district. The accused had gang-raped a married woman and killed her after abducting her in Nirmali village. The public prosecutor Minesh Patel presented the testimony of 26 people and gave 45 documentary evidence before the court.
-
Bengaluru acid attack: Grim details emerge, accused still on the run
For the last two days a Bengaluru woman has been battling serious injury marks after her stalker, 27-year-old Nagesh, threw acid on her for rejecting Nagesh, who has been absconding since Thursday's marriage proposal. However, the accused is still on the run. According to local media reports, three special teams have been formed to arrest Nagesh, who has been absconding since Thursday. She was rushed to the hospital where she made a statement. Nagesh worked in a garment factory.
-
Patient referrals to go online from June 1 on arogya.karnataka.gov.in
Referral of patients from primary health care centers to higher health care facilities for secondary and tertiary treatment is set to switch over to an online platform from June 1, 2022, according to the circular by the Department of Health and family welfare. Currently, the process used for referral involves manually filling out a pre-printed form. With the new Online Referral System (ORS), the process will become hassle-free and also avoid fraud.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics