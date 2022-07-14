'You peddle, we meddle': Bengaluru police arrest 4 with drugs worth 4 crore

A team of officers belonging to the anti-narcotics wing of Bengaluru Police's City Crime Branch (CCB) on Wednesday intensified the drive against drug peddlers by arresting an inter-state gang of four.

The police took to Twitter to share news of the bust, and said the gang had been involved in smuggling hashish oil and ganja.

Officers have seized drugs worth ₹4 crore from the accused.

"You peddle, we meddle! The anti-narcotics wing of the CCB arrested a notorious interstate gang of 4 persons involved in smuggling of hashish oil and ganja. Drugs worth ₹4 cr have been seized and further investigation is underway."

The account also shared images of the drugs recovered and a press conference conducted by the officials in this regard.

This is the fifth drug bust by the CCB this month.

Last week police arrested three people - in two separate cases - for drug peddling charges and seized items worth ₹83 lakh