'You peddle, we meddle': Bengaluru police arrest 4 with drugs worth ₹4 crore
A team of officers belonging to the anti-narcotics wing of Bengaluru Police's City Crime Branch (CCB) on Wednesday intensified the drive against drug peddlers by arresting an inter-state gang of four.
The police took to Twitter to share news of the bust, and said the gang had been involved in smuggling hashish oil and ganja.
Officers have seized drugs worth ₹4 crore from the accused.
"You peddle, we meddle! The anti-narcotics wing of the CCB arrested a notorious interstate gang of 4 persons involved in smuggling of hashish oil and ganja. Drugs worth ₹4 cr have been seized and further investigation is underway."
The account also shared images of the drugs recovered and a press conference conducted by the officials in this regard.
This is the fifth drug bust by the CCB this month.
READ: Bengaluru police nab 3 for selling drugs; items worth ₹83 lakh seized
Last week police arrested three people - in two separate cases - for drug peddling charges and seized items worth ₹83 lakh
-
MP official says voting right, democracy ‘biggest mistake’; govt orders transfer
According to news agency PTI, a group of employees went to apprise Shivpuri ADM Umesh Shukla on Tuesday of their inability to vote owing to shortage of ballot papers. They also requested him to make sure they are able to exercise their right to do so. Then, Shukla - as seen and heard in the video - asks the group how they might be harmed if their names were not included.
-
'How can 15 students decide': Delhi HC junks plea seeking to defer NEET-UG
The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed a plea by several National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET-UG) aspirants seeking to postpone the competitive examination for the year 2022 which is scheduled to be held on July 17, saying it was totally a "misconceived" plea. The high court, which held there was no merit in the petition, said as the petitioners were students so it was not going harsh on them.
-
Delhi court asks for CCTV footage after Sharjeel Imam claims assault in Tihar
A Delhi court on Thursday asked for CCTV camera footage of a Tihar Jail cell on a plea filed by former JNU student Sharjeel Imam alleging assault in the cell where he is lodged in an alleged conspiracy behind the 2020 northeast Delhi riots. Additional session judge Amitabh Rawat also asked the duty register of jail sevadar to be present before the court during the next hearing on July 20.
-
Blockchain hackathon to be held in Bengaluru
A two-day blockchain hackathon, 'Building Future Cities', will be held here from August 5. The hackathon is organised by Crypto investing app CoinSwitch, in association with 'Startup Karnataka', a Karnataka Government initiative, and Tejasvi Surya, Member of Parliament (Bangaluru South). It is also supported by Sequoia India. The winners will be rewarded with a prize money of Rs three lakh, with the total prize pool of the hackathon set at Rs six lakh.
-
Himachal Pradesh: 10 injured as bus rams into hillside in Mandi district
Ten passengers were injured when a Himachal Roadways Transport Corporation bus rammed into the hillside at Jangla in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday. Also read: Contact tracing ramped up in Himachal as positivity rate touches 8.5% The bus was on its way from ManMandi Rewalsar, which is 25km away. “All injured were taken to the civil hospital at Rewalsar,” Mandi superintendent of police Shalini Agnihotri said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics