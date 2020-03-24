e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 24, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Better crowd control needed at Pune Market Yard to manage panic buying of vegetables

Better crowd control needed at Pune Market Yard to manage panic buying of vegetables

cities Updated: Mar 24, 2020 12:54 IST
Abhay Khairnar
Abhay Khairnar
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE: Better crowd control from the Pune district administration is needed at Market Yard, the wholesale fruits and vegetables hub in Pune city where panic buying by hundreds of people continued on Tuesday morning.

The panic buying was triggered by an announcement by traders at the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committees (APMC) on Monday that they would keep the markets shut from Wednesday as a precautionary measure. Chaotic scenes were witnessed at the market yard in the morning and given the rush, the police had to use the cane to force buyers to form a queue and follow a discipline.

APMC Traders union president Vilas Bhujbal confirmed that there was panic buying on Tuesday morning.

“Although this is the wholesale market, a large number of individual consumers came and added to the pressure on the administration. Although entry was restricted and people were being let inside in small numbers, there was chaos at the entry gate. The situation was brought under control after the police arrived,” he said.

Bhujbal said as of Tuesday morning, the APMC traders were firm about keeping the APMCs closed from March 25 to March 31 as a precautionary measure. He appealed to the public not to rush to the market yard and purchase vegetables from local vendors in their respective areas.

On Tuesday morning, Pune district collector Naval Kishore Ram confirmed four new positive cases for the Sars-Cov-2 virus taking the total number of positive cases to 32.

On Monday, state government authorities has appealed to APMC traders to keep the markets and their establishments running and has promised police protection from the crowds. Pune divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar had said, “We are engaged in talks with the traders. As their main worry is about large crowds at the wholesale market, we are thinking of providing protection and ensuring that safe distances are kept.”

Sunil Pawar, managing director, Maharashtra State Agricultural Marketing Board, the apex body of APMCs said, “We have appealed to the traders to take all the necessary precautions and keep their essential services running.

top news
PM Modi to address nation today at 8pm on coronavirus, 2nd time in a week
PM Modi to address nation today at 8pm on coronavirus, 2nd time in a week
Govt readying economic package to help during corona lockdown: Fin Min
Govt readying economic package to help during corona lockdown: Fin Min
Omar Abdullah, in detention since August 5 last year, to be released
Omar Abdullah, in detention since August 5 last year, to be released
Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh cleared of CAA protesters, some detained
Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh cleared of CAA protesters, some detained
Keeper, opener: 3 Ganguly captaincy decisions that changed Indian cricket
Keeper, opener: 3 Ganguly captaincy decisions that changed Indian cricket
16 private labs can now conduct coronavirus tests
16 private labs can now conduct coronavirus tests
‘People having holiday, picnics’: Akhtar slams Pakistanis over Covid threat
‘People having holiday, picnics’: Akhtar slams Pakistanis over Covid threat
James Bond’s favourite carmaker comes up with its most potent V6 engine ever
James Bond’s favourite carmaker comes up with its most potent V6 engine ever
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesPunjab Covid-19Coronavirus LockdownShaheen BaghCovid-19 infected CasesToday SensexCoronavirus updateCovid-19 crisis

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities