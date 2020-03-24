Better crowd control needed at Pune Market Yard to manage panic buying of vegetables

cities

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 12:54 IST

PUNE: Better crowd control from the Pune district administration is needed at Market Yard, the wholesale fruits and vegetables hub in Pune city where panic buying by hundreds of people continued on Tuesday morning.

The panic buying was triggered by an announcement by traders at the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committees (APMC) on Monday that they would keep the markets shut from Wednesday as a precautionary measure. Chaotic scenes were witnessed at the market yard in the morning and given the rush, the police had to use the cane to force buyers to form a queue and follow a discipline.

APMC Traders union president Vilas Bhujbal confirmed that there was panic buying on Tuesday morning.

“Although this is the wholesale market, a large number of individual consumers came and added to the pressure on the administration. Although entry was restricted and people were being let inside in small numbers, there was chaos at the entry gate. The situation was brought under control after the police arrived,” he said.

Bhujbal said as of Tuesday morning, the APMC traders were firm about keeping the APMCs closed from March 25 to March 31 as a precautionary measure. He appealed to the public not to rush to the market yard and purchase vegetables from local vendors in their respective areas.

On Tuesday morning, Pune district collector Naval Kishore Ram confirmed four new positive cases for the Sars-Cov-2 virus taking the total number of positive cases to 32.

On Monday, state government authorities has appealed to APMC traders to keep the markets and their establishments running and has promised police protection from the crowds. Pune divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar had said, “We are engaged in talks with the traders. As their main worry is about large crowds at the wholesale market, we are thinking of providing protection and ensuring that safe distances are kept.”

Sunil Pawar, managing director, Maharashtra State Agricultural Marketing Board, the apex body of APMCs said, “We have appealed to the traders to take all the necessary precautions and keep their essential services running.