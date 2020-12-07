Bharat Bandh: Petrol pumps, shops to be closed in Mohali; partial shutdown in Chandigarh, Panchkula

cities

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 22:25 IST

Expressing solidarity with farmers protesting against the new farm laws, petrol pumps and shops in Mohali will participate in the “Bharat Bandh” on Tuesday.

While chemist shops will remain open, other stores will stay closed from 11am to 4pm and petrol pumps will also not offer their services from 8am to 5pm.

Shops may also remain closed till 3pm in Chandigarh and Panchkula. However, petrol pumps in both cities will be open.

Bank services will not be affected anywhere in the tricity, as bank unions have announced that they will not be participating in the nationwide shutdown to avoid inconvenience to citizens.

“In support of farmers, we have decided to close the petrol pumps from 8am to 5pm in Punjab. Fuel will be given only for emergency services,” said Paramjeet Singh Doaba, president, Petrol Pump Dealers Association, Punjab.

Similarly, Vineet Verma, president, Mohali Beopar Mandal, said traders will be keeping shops closed from 11am to 4pm, but chemist shops will remain open.

In Chandigarh, general secretary of the Petrol Dealers Association, Amandeep Singh said, “Although we support farmers, petrol pumps are an essential service and will be open on Monday.”

Panchkula petrol pumps will also not participate in the strike, said Sanjay Kalra, vice-president of Panchkula Petroleum Dealers Association.

Mixed response by shops in Chandigarh, Panchkula

The Panchkula market welfare associations have decided to keep shop shutters down till 3pm, while a uniform decision has not been taken by similar bodies in Chandigarh.

“We have left it to the market body presidents to take a call whether they want to support the strike or not. But, essential shops will be available,” said Anil Vohra, president, Chandigarh Beopar Mandal.

He added even if some markets were closed, these will resume business by 3pm.

Restaurant associations also confirmed that all eating joints and hotels will conduct normal business on Tuesday.

Panchkula Beopar Mandal president Bobby Singh said, “We are with the farmers and fully support them. We have given a call to close all shops till 3pm.”

Advocates to strike work

Advocates in Chandigarh will abstain from work on Tuesday in support of farmers.

The Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana has already announced its support and asked all advocates of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh to strike work.

Tricity Consumer Courts Bar Association, Chandigarh, has also announced its support for farmers and its members will not be working.

Avoid Tribune Chowk

The Chandigarh traffic police have issued an advisory, asking both local commuters and those coming from other cities to avoid the route between Tribune Chowk and Zirakpur barrier on Tuesday.

UT adviser Manoj Parida took to Twitter to confirm that government offices will be open on Tuesday and police will be present to maintain law and order.

Mohali district magistrate Girish Dayalan also assured that adequate arrangements had been made to avoid disorder.

Two blockades are expected by farmers at the Lalru entry point and Kharar bus stand.

Around 1,100 cops will be deputed on roads and 50 check posts will also be set up across the district. Besides, fire brigades and ambulances will be deployed at strategic points.