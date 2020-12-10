e-paper
Home / Cities / Bharat Bhushan Ashu elected as chief of Punjab badminton body

Bharat Bhushan Ashu elected as chief of Punjab badminton body

The 21-member team was elected unopposed

cities Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 23:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu has been elected unopposed as the president of the Punjab Badminton Association.

Veteran player Anupam Kumaria has been made the general secretary. The 21-member team was elected unopposed. Ward number 82 councillor Sunny Bhalla received the certificate on behalf of Ashu.

On the directions of the Punjab and Haryana high court, the state sports department was going to hold the elections of the state badminton unit on December 13. The filing of the nomination was scheduled for December 9 and withdrawal for December 10.

However, no election was held, and the body was elected unopposed.

