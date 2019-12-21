e-paper
Bhiwandi activist moves SC against citizenship law

Bhiwandi activist moves SC against citizenship law

Dec 21, 2019
Sajana Nambiar
Sajana Nambiar
A social activist from Bhiwandi has filed a writ petition with the Supreme Court (SC) against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

Khalid Guddu, 46, the president of Rehenuma Education Welfare Society, Bhiwandi, claimed he filed the petition in public interest, under Article 32 of the Constitution.

Claiming that granting citizenship on the basis of religion is against the grain of our Constitution, he urged SC to strike down from section 21(1)(b) of the CAA 2019, the part which says that people from select communities and countries will be granted citizenship, or strike down sections 21(1)(b) and 6B.

The petition seeks enforcement of fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution, for illegal migrants in India, who are being arbitrarily discriminated against on the grounds of religion, country of origin, nature of persecution they have fled from, date of entry into India, and place of residence in India.

He added, “The entire amendment is unconstitutional as it is discriminatory and violates the right to equality of all persons under the Constitution. It is discriminatory towards illegal migrants from other neighbouring countries apart from the three mentioned. It is also discriminatory towards other minority communities such as Muslims, Jews, Ahmadis and atheists.”

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the petition on January 17, 2020.

