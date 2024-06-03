 13 people killed after vehicle carrying wedding guests overturns in MP: Police - Hindustan Times
Monday, Jun 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
13 people killed after vehicle carrying wedding guests overturns in MP: Police

ByShruti Tomar
Jun 03, 2024 09:13 AM IST

The wedding procession having 40 to 50 people was coming from Motipura in Jhalawar district of Rajasthan to Kumalpur in Rajgarh in a tractor-trolley

As many as 13 people were killed after a tractor-trolley carrying wedding guests from Rajasthan overturned in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district on Sunday night, said police.

The accident took place on Sunday night near Piplodi, about 30km from Rajgarh district headquarters. (Representative file photo)
“All the deceased were residents of Jhalawar and Baran district of Rajasthan. As many as 16 people have been injured in the accident. They have been rushed to the district hospital while four seriously injured were taken to Hamidia hospital in Bhopal”, district collector Harsh Dixit said.

The accident took place on Sunday night near Piplodi, about 30km from Rajgarh district headquarters.

“The wedding procession having 40 to 50 people was coming from Motipura in Jhalawar district of Rajasthan to Kumalpur in Rajgarh in a tractor-trolley. The tractor-trolley lost control and overturned near Piplodi village,” he added.

After the tractor-trolley overturned, people were stuck under it. Later, people were pulled out with the help of JCB till late night, said police.

News / Cities / Bhopal / 13 people killed after vehicle carrying wedding guests overturns in MP: Police
