5 persons crushed to death by a truck during marriage procession in MP: Police

As many as five labourers who were carrying lights during a marriage procession which was passing from road were crushed to death by a truck in Madhya Pradesh’s Raisen town on Monday night, said police. According to eyewitnesses, the truck driver lost control as there was a sharp turn on the road. (Representative file photo)

Eleven others were injured, and they were taken to a nearby district hospital.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Raisen superintendent of police (SP) Vikas Sehwal said, “The marriage procession was passing from a road in Sultanpur when trolla truck rammed into the procession and crushed five people to death. The injured were rushed to district hospital.”

Also Read: 12-yr-old crushed to death by slab at Delhi-Dehradun expressway construction site

Police seized the truck while the driver remained at large since the accident.

According to eyewitnesses, the truck driver lost control as there was a sharp turn on the road.

All the deceased were identified as labourers who were carrying lights in the marriage procession.

Police are investigating the matter and have assured they will arrest the driver soon.

Chief minister Mohan Yadav expressed his condolences and announced an ex-gratia of ₹4 lakh each for the next kin of the deceased.