 5 persons crushed to death by a truck during marriage procession in MP: Police - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Bhopal / 5 persons crushed to death by a truck during marriage procession in MP: Police

5 persons crushed to death by a truck during marriage procession in MP: Police

BySaed Nadan
Mar 12, 2024 09:46 AM IST

Chief minister Mohan Yadav expressed his condolences and announced an ex-gratia of ₹4 lakh each for the next kin of the deceased

As many as five labourers who were carrying lights during a marriage procession which was passing from road were crushed to death by a truck in Madhya Pradesh’s Raisen town on Monday night, said police.

According to eyewitnesses, the truck driver lost control as there was a sharp turn on the road. (Representative file photo)
According to eyewitnesses, the truck driver lost control as there was a sharp turn on the road.

Eleven others were injured, and they were taken to a nearby district hospital.

Raisen superintendent of police (SP) Vikas Sehwal said, “The marriage procession was passing from a road in Sultanpur when trolla truck rammed into the procession and crushed five people to death. The injured were rushed to district hospital.”

Police seized the truck while the driver remained at large since the accident.

According to eyewitnesses, the truck driver lost control as there was a sharp turn on the road.

All the deceased were identified as labourers who were carrying lights in the marriage procession.

Police are investigating the matter and have assured they will arrest the driver soon.

Chief minister Mohan Yadav expressed his condolences and announced an ex-gratia of 4 lakh each for the next kin of the deceased.

