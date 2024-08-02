6 including two police personnel get life imprisonment over sextortion in MP

Bhopal: A district court in Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat sentenced six accused, including two police personnel, to life imprisonment for allegedly involved in running a sextortion racket, people aware of the matter said. (Representative Photo)

In its order, special court judge K S Baria said, “The crime committed by the accused is of a serious nature and is not forgivable. The court has convicted the accused under Sections 147, 386, and 120B of the IPC (Indian Penal Code) and Section 5 of the Immoral Trafficking Act.”

The judge also punished them with a fine of Rs.3,000 each.”

In 2012, Manish Kumar Jain, a local businessman, lodged a complaint in Kotwali police station that obscene photos and videos of him were taken and the accused had demanded Rs.10 lakh in exchange for those.

The accused threatened him with releasing the pictures to public and electronic media. Police had filed a case against 11 people, including two police personnel, who were allegedly part of the sextortion racket.

Based on evidence and witnesses presented during the hearing of the case, the court has convicted the accused assistant sub-inspector, 53-year-old Meghram Shrinil; constable Nikhlesh Singh Thakur, 44; Kamlesh Patel, 41; his wife Laxmi, 33; Manoj Paraste, 42; and Rajul, 38. Another suspect, Reshma alias Roshni Khan, 31, has been absconding after the incident for the last 12 years.

This is for the first time in MP that accused persons of sexual extortion cases have been sentenced to life imprisonment, said public prosecutor Kapil Dehriya.