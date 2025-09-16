8 cops suspended in Indore after truck kills 3, leaves 13 injured

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav has suspended eight police officers in Indore, after a truck hit about 20 vehicles in the city’s Shikshak Nagar area on Airport Road. Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav has ordered the suspension of the eight police personnel (@DrMohanYadav51 X)

Three people died in the accident on Monday evening, and 13 more are being treated for their injuries sustained in the accident.

The incident occurred in Shikshak Nagar on Airport Road when a speeding truck ploughed into 20 vehicles, causing a massive fire and widespread panic. The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Chief Minister Yadav condoled the deaths and visited the injured admitted to different hospitals in Indore. “The accident was extremely heart-wrenching. I was disturbed by the pain and suffering throughout the night,” he said.

Officials said the chief minister has ordered the removal of deputy commissioner of police, Traffic, Arvind Tiwari and suspended additional commissioner of police Suresh Singh, In-charge assistant sub inspector (Bijasan), Prem Singh, Super Corridor In-charge Chandresh Maravi, Super Corridor to Aerodrome in-charge Deepak Yadav and four constables.

Constable Pankaj Yadav and auto-rickshaw driver Anil Kothari will be rewarded for their commendable actions during the crisis.

The chief minister also announced financial assistance of ₹4 lakh to the families of the deceased and ₹1 lakh to the injured.

The state government will bear all medical expenses and support the education of children who lost their parents in the accident, Yadav said.

A division bench comprising chief justice Sanjeev Sachdeva and justice Vinay Saraf of the Madhya Pradesh high court in Jabalpur has taken cognisance of the incident and ordered the Indore police commissioner to appear virtually to explain how the truck entered the city despite restrictions. The high court has also sought a detailed reply by September 23.