At -6.9°C, Pahalgam sees season’s coldest night

The minimum temperatures plunged in Kashmir on Tuesday and the southern resort of Pahalgam witnessed the coldest night of the season, at -6.9°C. The resort had recorded -5.8°C on the previous night. Freestyle footballers Aguska Minch and Patrick Baurer showcase their skills at Gulmarg Ski Resort in Baramulla on Tuesday. (ANI)

The India Meteorological Department (MeT) said that all the weather monitoring stations across the Himalayan Valley witnessed sub-zero temperatures on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

The ski resort of Gulmarg in north, where the temperature had plunged to -8.0°C on Monday, recorded a slight improvement at -6.6°C.

“In Srinagar, the temperature was -3.7°C, as compared to the previous night’s 0.5°C,” a MeT official said. The summer capital’s temperature was 2.2°C below normal.

The minimum temperature in southern Konibal was -5°C.

A MeT update said that Qazigund recorded a minimum of -4.2°C, down from 0.8°C on the day before.

The southern area of Kokernag observed a minimum of -3.1°C and in north Kashmir, Kupwara recorded -3.8°C.

Jammu city recorded a minimum of 5.7°C and Bhaderwah observed the lowest of -0.4°C.

The update added that weather would be dry for the next few days with possibility of light snow over isolated higher reaches on December 23.

Chilai Kalan, Kashmir’s harshest 40-day winter period, starts December 21, which is expected to witness bone-chilling temperatures and heavy snowfall.

Kashmir gets 70% of its precipitation through Western Disturbances, moisture-laden winds from the Mediterranean.