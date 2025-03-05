Bhopal to have more gates on great personalities of India

Bhopal, which is known for 13 Nawab era ‘darwazas’, will now have gates at every important location named after great personalities of the Indian culture, chief minister Mohan Yadav said on Tuesday. The Dakhil Darwaza in Bhopal. (Mujeeb Faruqui/HT File Photo)

“Our government has decided that gates will be built in the name of great personalities on all major roads of the capital city while taking the glorious past of MP to the people. The people and future generations will know about the personalities,” the CM said.

Yadav said the government will build entry gates in Bhopal and name them after Raja Bhoj and Samrat Vikramaditya. “The story of justice, patience, valour and bravery of Samrat Vikarmaditya, who ruled about 2100 years ago, will be known to everyone. Similarly, a gate will be dedicated to a great personality like Raja Bhoj, who developed Bhopal.”

“The idea is to popularise the name of great personalities through these gates. The urban development and culture department will work on this project. Experts of different fields and historians will make a list of great personalities,” an officer at the chief minister’s office said.

Bhopal has 13 ‘darwazas’, which are rich in archeology and were constructed for different purposes by Bhopal rulers. The gates include Sadar Darwaza, Kala Darwaza, Bab-E-Sikandari, Shaukat Mahal gate, Teen Mohere gate-1, Teen Mohre gate-2, Dakhil Darwaza, Bhopal gate, Lal Darwaza, Moti Mahal Gate, Bagh Farhat Afza gate, Bab-e-Ali gate, Sultania infantry gate and Jumerati gate.

These gates are now archeological sites and being taken care of by the archeological department.