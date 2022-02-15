'Bumped me off my paid seat': Twitter user slams IndiGo for succumbing to 'VIP pressure'

Hitting out at Gurugram-based IndiGo, a former army officer claimed on Tuesday that he was ‘bumped off my paid seat’ to make room for a retired bureaucrat and ‘party.’

Taking to Twitter, Major General (retired) Birender Dhanoa warned IndiGo he will take appropriate action against the airline.

“Indigo playing fast and loose with seat allocation under VIP pressure. They bumped me off my paid seat because some former bureaucrat and “party” couldn’t be anywhere except row 1. @IndiGo6E you will be hearing from me. Flight is 6E2091,” Major General (retired) Dhanoa said on Twitter.

He added that the incident has led to the carrier losing ‘any regard I may have had for you.’

In a subsequent tweet, the veteran claimed he wasn't the only one to face this situation. “Another gentleman next to me in the middle of the aircraft confirmed that he too was ‘shifted’ from row 1, which he’d paid for, to accommodate some 'aged' people,” the post read.

While the former officer did not mention any name or provide details of the episode, the flight in question connects Goa and Delhi. Responding to his post, the airline apologised for the inconvenience, adding that its representatives will get in touch with him.

According to Observer Research Foundation (ORF), Major General (retired) Birender Dhanoa was, in 1983, commissioned into the army's Armoured Corps. Prior to retirement, his last service was at the prestigious Army War College. Among various assignments, he commanded an armoured brigade and an infantry division on the western borders.

