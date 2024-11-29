Elephant dies due to electrocution in MP; 12th death in one month

An elephant died due to electrocution near Mukundpur Safari on the border area of Maihar and Shahdol districts in Madhya Pradesh on Friday morning. The forest department will hold an inquiry into the matter and will take action accordingly. (Representative file photo)

This is the 12th death of an elephant in Madhya Pradesh in the past one month.

The semi-adult elephant along with its herd had entered MP from Chhattisgarh on November 22. The herd was roaming in Sanjay Tiger Reserve and moving towards Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve.

“There is movement of elephants in Shahdol district. Last Thursday night, the people of the area chased away the elephants by bursting crackers due to which they came towards Majhatolwa Kuan village of Ramnagar. All the elephants left but one elephant got separated from them and roaming the village alone”, forest ranger Digvijaya Singh said.

Also Read: Blind men ignorant about the ways of the elephant

“An 11KV electric line was passing over the field in Majhtolwa village, a border village of Shahdol district and Maihar district. The elephant’s trunk came in contact to the electric line, and he died on the spot. The dead elephant was spotted by villager Santosh Dwivedi on Friday morning. He informed the forest officials and police,” he added.

Dwivedi said that they have filed complaints of dangerous electric line passing over the field, but nobody took any action.

The forest officer said they will inquire into the incident.

“The forest department will hold an inquiry into the matter and will take action accordingly,” said the forest officer.

(With inputs from Amit Singh from Satna)