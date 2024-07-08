Ex-Congress MLA Ramniwas Rawat takes oath as minister in Madhya Pradesh cabinet

Former Congress MLA from Bhopal Ramniwas Rawat took oath as minister of state (MoS) in the chief minister Mohan Yadav-led Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Monday. Rawat, a six-time MLA from Vijaypur, Sheopur, is a senior politician in Chambal region. (Ramniwas Rawat | Official X account)

Governor Mangubhai Patel administered the oath of office and secrecy to Vijaypur ex-Congress MLA Rawat.

Chief minister Yadav and other ministers were present at the Raj Bhawan for the oath taking ceremony.

After taking oath, Rawat wrote a letter to MP legislative assembly speaker and resigned from the membership as Congress MLA.

Rawat, a six-time MLA from Vijaypur, Sheopur, is a senior politician in Chambal region.

He quit Congress just seven days before the Lok Sabha election voting after he was not given a ticket to contest from Morena.

In Morena, BJP’s Shivmangal Singh Tomar defeated Congress candidate Neetu Satyapal Singh Sikarwar by 52,530 votes.