For Union minister Kulaste, 15 for corn is 'too high', says 'yahaan free main milta hai' | Watch

In a viral video, Union minister Faggan Singh Kulaste is seen purchasing three corn cobs, at ₹15 each, and then, in a mini-argument with the roadside corn seller, telling him that ‘corn is available for free here’.

“Going from Seoni to Mandla today. Tasted the local corn. All of us should purchase food items from local farmers and shopkeepers. This will ensure employment for them, and unadulterated goods,” Kulaste tweeted on Thursday.

The BJP leader, a Minister of State in the ministries of Steel, and Rural Development, attached with the tweet a video of his interaction with the corn seller.

The clip begins with Kulaste stopping his car by the roadside on spotting the corn seller. He comes out of the vehicle and asks the boy to prepare three corn cobs for him, and rub salt on them extensively.

Later, the six-term Lok Sabha MP is taken aback on being told he will have to shell out a total of ₹45 for the corns. “ ₹45? You sell it at such a high cost? ” he asks. The shopkeeper, in a witty response, tells the minister that ₹15 is the standard price, and he did not increase the cost because his customer, i.e. Kulaste, has a car.

“…but corn is available for free here,” Kulaste then says, as he continues to question the shopkeeper, and even asks what his name is. Eventually, however, he pays the required amount.

Meanwhile, on social media, the politician came under fire for trying to bargain his way out of having to pay a measly ₹15 per corn cob. Several netizens also remarked that it took a corn, that too priced at only ₹15, for a minister to feel the pinch of price rise.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail