Four former college students held guilty of abetting a junior student’s suicide
- The convicted women had tortured the deceased mentally and threatened to throw acid on her face and get her raped.
Bhopal district court on Friday held four women guilty of ragging and abetting suicide of an 18-year-old girl student and sentenced them to five years in jail, said a government advocate.
Additional district judge Anil Ranjan Samadhiya pronounced the judgement against Nidhi Magre, 27, Deepti Solanki, 28, Kirti Gaur, 28 and Divyanshi Sharma, 27 under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
The government advocate Khalid Qureshi said, “One of the faculty members, Manish Gupta, was acquitted by the court.”
“A second-year bachelor of pharmacy student of RKDF College in Bhopal died by suicide on August 6, 2013. Police had recovered a suicide note in which she accused four senior students and a faculty member of harassing her,” said Qureshi.
She had written that the four seniors had been ragging her for the past one year.
“The four seniors used to force her to complete their assignments and also to write mid-semester answer sheets. The girl complained to Manish Gupta, a faculty member, but instead of taking action against the seniors, he asked her to obey her seniors. When the four girls came to know about it, they started torturing her mentally and also threatened to throw acid on her face and get her raped. This led to the girl taking her own life,” Qureshi said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Four former college students held guilty of abetting a junior student’s suicide
- The convicted women had tortured the deceased mentally and threatened to throw acid on her face and get her raped.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No poisonous substance in viscera of Bhopal man who died after Covaxin trial
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dalit woman allegedly raped in MP accuses cops of forcing them to withdraw case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bhopal man booked for holding fake collection drive for Ram temple construction
- Bhopal man booked for holding fake collection drive for Ram temple construction.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madhya Pradesh to become first state to present paperless budget
- The decision of presenting a paperless budget was taken in a cabinet meeting held on Tuesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budgetary allocations will boost development in MP: Scindia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Character certificate to be mandatory for driving license in Madhya Pradesh
- Also, driving licenses of those accused of crime against women will be cancelled in Madhya Pradesh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MP plans to rent out space in mandis to private sector
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MP govt offices to be cleaned with cow urine phenyl only, states an order
- The general administration department has stated that state government offices will be cleaned with cow urine phenyl only.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MP plans to rent out vacant mandi space for subsidised retail shops for farmers
- MP government planned to enlist private entities and offer them land in the markets to develop retail shopping complexes, petrol pumps, fertilizer and seed centers and so on
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Target to administer polio drops to 1 crore and 11 lakh children: MP CM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HC issues notice to MP govt on petition against anti-conversion law
- The MP Freedom of Religion Ordinance, 2020, prohibits conversion by misrepresentation, allurement, force, undue influence, coercion, marriage or any other fraudulent means.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Liberty has to be balanced with duty’: HC denies bail to comedian Faruqui
- The court brushed aside Faruqui’s defence that although he was present at the show in Indore, he did not say anything that day.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MP high court rejects stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui’s bail application
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parents of 24-yr-old among 11 booked under anti-conversion law
- According to the FIR, the woman said her parents lied and took her to a church, and were forcing her to adopt Christianity.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox