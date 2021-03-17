Indore, Bhopal account for 54% of Madhya Pradesh’s Covid caseload: CM
As cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) are increasing in Madhya Pradesh daily, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Wednesday that the Covid-19 positivity rate has risen by 4.3 per cent and two districts -- Bhopal and Indore -- were reporting 54 per cent of the total cases in the state. The chief minister was addressing a press conference, news agency ANI reported.
Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday reported 817 fresh Covid-19 disease cases, one fatality and 554 recoveries. This is the first time this year that the daily cases have gone past the 800-mark in the state, though the overall situation has been aggravating since the beginning of this month. The highest contribution to Tuesday’s tally was by Bhopal (196) and Indore (264). The total number of people infected with Covid-19 in the state has now gone up to 2,70,208 with 3,891 deaths and 2,61,031 recoveries.
Both Indore and Bhopal have been placed under night curfew from Monday between 10pm to 6am in order to curb the spread of the infection. Only essential services-- pharmacies, ration shops, eateries-- are exempted from night curfew while people arriving from outside by flight, train or bus are being allowed to travel to their destination even after 10 pm, according to PTI. Shops in districts such as Gwalior, Ujjain, Ratlam, Chhindwara, Burhanpur, Betul and Khargone and Jabalpur are getting closed after 10pm.
Further expanding the Covid- surveillance in Bhopal and Indore, the Madhya Pradesh government on Monday made it mandatory for all air travellers from Maharashtra to produce a negative RT-PCR test report upon their arrival in these two districts. Such passengers will also be placed under week-long isolation. Authorities in Indore demand a negative test report which is not older than 48 hours while those entering Bhopal will have to submit a report not older than 72 hours.
More than 16.6 lakh doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered to the beneficiaries in the state till now with 12,92,780 getting the first doses and 3,71,081 with the second dose. Chief Minister Chouhan said on Sunday that the vaccination drive was going on in full swing but pointed out the state needed 81 lakh first doses of the vaccine of which just over 18 lakh had been procured so far. “The Union health minister has promised to provide the remaining shots very soon,” he said.
(With agency inputs)
