Kamal Nath urges people to support Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Friday said he will participate in the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and urged others to join it, days after his supporters claimed differences between him and other party leaders and speculation were rife that he would be joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath. (File)

This is for the first time in two weeks, Nath has come up with a statement to support the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. The Congress committee released his plan after he urged people to join the yatra on X.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The party said Kamal Nath will join Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra during his stay in Madhya Pradesh. Nath will reach Gwalior from Chhindwara on March 2 and then from March 2, he will remain present in the yatra till March 6, it added.

Nath had posted on X that the people of Madhya Pradesh and Congress workers were excited to welcome Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

“Our leader Shri Rahul Gandhi has taken to the streets across the country and announced a decisive fight against injustice, oppression and exploitation. I urge the people of Madhya Pradesh and the brave workers of Congress to become the strength and courage of Rahul Gandhi by joining the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in maximum numbers. Together you and I will bring this great campaign against injustice to an end”

On Tuesday, Nath supported the yatra in a closed meeting of the Congress committee held in presence of the party’s Madhya Pradesh in-charge Bhanwar jitendra Singh.

Taking a jibe on this, the state’s urban development minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said, “I had said there is no need of Kamal Nath in our party and that’s why its doors were closed for him.”