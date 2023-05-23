Madhya Pradesh govt to legalise unauthorised colonies constructed till December 31, 2022

Ahead of the crucial Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, which are scheduled to be held later this year, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday announced that all the unauthorised colonies that were constructed in state till December 31, 2022, will be regularised. Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.(HT_PRINT)

The chief minister said that the government will also ensure all the arrangements related to infrastructure, electricity, and water. "The state government will also provide necessary funds for development in these colonies. All arrangements related to infrastructure will be made. Along with water and electricity, other arrangements will be ensured. The aim of the government is to make life easier for the people," CM Chouhan said.

People residing in these colonies will not be asked to pay any development charges and the houses will be regularised in the condition in which they exist, Chouhan added.

He further stated that after regularisation, residents of these colonies will be eligible for bank loans, and allocations can be made for them from the MP/MLA local area development funds.

People should form resident welfare associations for proper development of their colonies, Chouhan said, appealing them to focus epsecially on cleanliness.

"Illegal colonies means, have we become criminals? Today, we have come to remove the stigma of illegality which was attached to the name of these colonies. Why is it illegal? Have we bought something with wrong earnings, we have made the home with hard work, then why is it being called illegal," CM said.

He added, "It is a matter of thinking, on the one hand we are running the Chief Minister Land Residential Rights Scheme in the village and giving a piece of land free of cost to those who do not have a land to live. Even in the cities, we are making the people land owners who have been in possession of the land for many years. While on the other hand, those who have built their houses by investing their life's earnings, we are calling them illegal?"

The legalistaion announcement comes days after Chouhan-led BJP government provided the free air travel facility to senior citizens for pilgrimage.

