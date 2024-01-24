Madhya Pradesh: HC slams as eyewash CBI report on ‘bogus’ nursing colleges

The Madhya Pradesh high court has slammed as “eyewash” a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) report on allegations that 55 nursing colleges recognised in 2020-21 in the state’s tribal areas were operating only on paper. The CBI on Tuesday submitted the investigation report. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

An association of students moved the court claiming most of the colleges did not even have a building or other necessary infrastructure. Some people were also allegedly shown working at separate nursing colleges.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The CBI on Tuesday submitted the investigation report on colleges affiliated with the Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University (MPMSU) in a sealed envelope following directions from a bench of chief justice Ravi Vijay Kumar Malimath and Justice Vishal Mishra to investigate the matter.

State advocate-general Prashant Singh told the court that a committee will be formed to take action against colleges as per CBI’s findings. He sought the court’s permission to declare the results of the nursing examination.

Advocate Alok Bagrecha, who appeared for the petitioners, protested saying the CBI presented the investigation report only of the colleges related to MPMSU and not all registered ones.

Justice Malimath, who read the findings of the CBI probe, expressed dissatisfaction over it as the bench refused to hear the matter.

The case was assigned to a Justice Sheel Nagu-led bench, which heard the case for over an hour and referred the matter to the regular bench for hearing.