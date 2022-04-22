Madhya Pradesh logs 11 new Covid-19 cases; active tally at 62
Madhya Pradesh on Friday recorded 11 new cases of Covid-19 that raised the tally of infections to 10,41,292, an official from the state health department said.
The count of recoveries reached 10,30,496, after seven patients were discharged from hospitals, while the toll stood at 10,734 as no fresh casualty was reported, the official said.
The central state is now left with 62 active cases, and the positivity rate stood at 0.1 per cent, he said. With the addition of 7,897 swab samples examined during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the state went up to 2,90,24,460, he added.
As per an official release, 11,71,84,872 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, of which 38,958 jabs were given on Friday. Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,41,292, new cases 11, death toll 10,734, recoveries 10,30,496, active cases 62, number of tests so far 2,90,24,460.
-
Dead fish: BMC sends Banganga Tank water sample for testing
Mumbai: A day after hundreds of dead fish were seen floating in the Banganga Tank under mysterious circumstances, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation have sent its water samples for testing and analysing the chemical components of the water. At present, Banganga is owned and managed by GSB Temple Trust. Members of the GSB Trust stated that this tank is home to more than 220 different species of fish. The tank comes under Prashant Gaikwad, assistant municipal commissioner and in charge of D-ward's jurisdiction.
-
Pashan lake cleanup underway in Pune
With the Pune Municipal Corporation constituting a 16-member Pashan Lake Development and Restoration committee on March 7, 2022, work is going on in full swing on clearing water hyacinth and debris choking the entrances of Pune's once famous Pashan lake that was originally built to provide drinking water to the viceroy's bungalow which is now the Savitribai Phule Pune University campus.
-
BMC ties up with Google Maps to provide live updates on road closures, congestion
Mumbai: Mumbaiites will now get live updates about congestion on roads and alternate travel routes via Google maps. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has announced a tie-up with Google and its partner Lepton to provide real-time updates on road closures in the city. Under the plan, various departments of the BMC like sewage, hydraulics, roads and stormwater drains will provide updates to Google and Lepton, who will then update them on the map on a real-time basis.
-
Water stock in 4 Pune dams is 83.22%
Although the city is still to witness any pre-monsoon rainfall, the water level in all four dams which supply water to the city is sufficient with 83.22% water stock, which is greater than the water stock during the corresponding period last year namely 36.30%. Many citizens in Pune city are complaining about water cuts and low water pressure.
-
Noida-based garment exporters feel the heat as Russia–Ukraine conflict drags on
Garment exporters in the state are facing a crisis as the Russia –Ukraine conflict stretches on. The war has led to the cancellation of many orders from America and Europe and for many of the exporters their payments for orders already fulfilled are stuck. For around 1200 garment exporters of Uttar Pradesh, mostly from Noida, the Russia-Ukraine conflict has dealt a serious blow to their business.
