Madhya Pradesh man to sue liquor shop in consumer court. Here's why
In a bizarre development, the district officials in Ujjain have initiated a probe against a shop accused of allegedly selling adulterated liquor to a 42-year-old man who complained he did not get a ‘kick’ after consuming it. The excise commissioner acted on the complaint and asked the officials to probe the matter, news agency PTI reported.
According to the report, Lokesh Sothia, a resident of Bahadur Ganj area in his complaint said he bought four sealed ‘quarter’ bottles of country liquor from a shop on April 12.
"My friend and I consumed liquor from two of those bottles (each of 180 ml), but I did not feel high (intoxicated)," Sothia, who manages a parking lot, told the agency.
Sothia alleged that the bottles contained water instead of liquor., adding that he had kept the two other bottles intact to be submitted as proof when required.
"There had been reports of adulteration in food, oil and other things, now it is being done in liquor as well. This is very disturbing. I am going to move the consumer forum," he said, claiming that he has been consuming liquor for last two decades and is "well aware of its taste and quality".
The man said he has sent a complaint to Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra and Ujjain Excise Commission Inder Singh Damor about the "adulterated liquor" sold to him.
When contacted, the excise commissioner said he has asked an official to look into Sothia's complaint.
"After the probe, action will be taken accordingly," he added.
Sothia's lawyer Narendra Singh Dhakde said they would file a cheating case in a consumer forum. “My client runs a paid parking lot. He has been drinking for many years and knows the difference between genuine and fake liquor," the lawyer said.
‘Rejected lover’ behind Indore fire that killed 7, arrested
The Madhya Pradesh police has arrested a man, who allegedly set on fire the building in Indore that claimed seven lives and injured nine others on Saturday, police said adding that rejection in a love affair was a resident of Jhansi's motive for the crime, Dixit. Shubham Dixit alias Sanjay, 28, was arrested late at night on Saturday from Lohamandi. Police admitted him to the hospital and later arrested him, said Tehzeeb Qazi, police station in-charge, Vijay Nagar.
‘Bal Utsav’: A Bengaluru NGO that is working to make govt schools ‘smarter’
As per the Census 2011, India has an estimated child (0-18 years) population of 472 million. Every day 67,385 new babies are born in the country, amounting to one-sixth of the world's childbirths. With such a rapidly increasing child population, what should the govt or society be doing to make this population productive? According to Binu Verma and Ramesh Balasundaram, the answer is an affordable and quality education.
Rajasthan HC gives interim protection from arrest to journalist Aman Chopra
In a relief to journalist Aman Chopra, the Rajasthan high court on Saturday granted interim protection from arrest in two of three first information reports (FIRs) against him for airing a TV show 'Desh Jhukne Nahi Denge' and subsequently posting it on twitter, which allegedly resulted in communal riots and disharmony. It was submitted that criminal investigation of subsequent two FIRs must not be allowed to proceed.
Three fake ACB officers arrested for extorting BDA engineers of ₹10 lakh
Five cases were reported in 2021 and 2020 as per the data. While reports said five cases have been charge-sheeted and an inquiry is pending in the remaining ones. While in a similar cheating case, a 33-year-old Bengaluru man was arrested last week for allegedly duping a woman of ₹89 lakh after claiming to be working in the Prime Minister's Office and promising to help her with a visa.
43% of donors in paediatric liver transplants are mothers: Apollo Hospital
New Delhi: At least 43% of the donors in paediatric liver transplants in the national capital are the mothers of the patients, an assessment by the Indraprastha Apollo Hospital has shown. On March 25, eight-year-old Anshika was admitted to the hospital with pulmonary liver disease and Wilson's disease. Wilson's disease is a rare inherited disorder that causes copper to accumulate in your liver, brain and other vital organs.
