 Man beats his parents to death with iron rod in MP’s Morena, arrested: Police - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Man beats his parents to death with iron rod in MP’s Morena, arrested: Police

ByHT Correspondent
May 15, 2024 07:18 PM IST

Morena ASP said that the accused is a person with mental illness and is being examined by a clinical psychologist

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh Police on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly beating his elderly parents to death in Morena district.

(Representative Photo)
(Representative Photo)

Morena additional superintendent of police (ASP) Arvind Thakur said that late on Tuesday night, the accused, identified as Harendra Sharma, hit his parents with an iron rod when they were asleep. Thakur said that the accused is a person with mental illness and is being examined by a clinical psychologist.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The deceased were identified as a retired teacher Om Prakash Sharma, 72, and his wife Urmila Sharma, 65, both residents of Kutwar village. 

According to the locals, the accused used to fight with his family members over trivial issues. “He had attacked his parents earlier as well. On Tuesday night, the accused came back from a farm and saw his parents sleeping. He suddenly attacked them with an iron rod. The parents could not fight back”, said the ASP. 

Thakur said that the man also attacked his younger brother Danny who tried to save their parents, but he ran for his life and informed their elder brother Pankaj, who then informed the Mata Basaiya police, the nearest police station.

After the attack, the accused fled the spot. Police reached the spot and took the elderly couple to the district hospital, where the doctor declared them brought dead.

Police said that a case of murder under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered based on the complaint filed by the brother of the accused. Thakur said they arrested the accused on Wednesday and also recovered the iron rod used as a weapon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Bhopal / Man beats his parents to death with iron rod in MP’s Morena, arrested: Police

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On