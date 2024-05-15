Man beats his parents to death with iron rod in MP’s Morena, arrested: Police

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh Police on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly beating his elderly parents to death in Morena district. (Representative Photo)

Morena additional superintendent of police (ASP) Arvind Thakur said that late on Tuesday night, the accused, identified as Harendra Sharma, hit his parents with an iron rod when they were asleep. Thakur said that the accused is a person with mental illness and is being examined by a clinical psychologist.

The deceased were identified as a retired teacher Om Prakash Sharma, 72, and his wife Urmila Sharma, 65, both residents of Kutwar village.

According to the locals, the accused used to fight with his family members over trivial issues. “He had attacked his parents earlier as well. On Tuesday night, the accused came back from a farm and saw his parents sleeping. He suddenly attacked them with an iron rod. The parents could not fight back”, said the ASP.

Thakur said that the man also attacked his younger brother Danny who tried to save their parents, but he ran for his life and informed their elder brother Pankaj, who then informed the Mata Basaiya police, the nearest police station.

After the attack, the accused fled the spot. Police reached the spot and took the elderly couple to the district hospital, where the doctor declared them brought dead.

Police said that a case of murder under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered based on the complaint filed by the brother of the accused. Thakur said they arrested the accused on Wednesday and also recovered the iron rod used as a weapon.