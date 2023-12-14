Maoist with 14L bounty gunned down in MP’s Balaghat

A Maoist, with a reward of Rs.14 lakh on his head, was gunned down in a firing with Hawk Force and state police in Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat district, police said on Thursday. (Representative Photo)

The Maoist, identified as Chaitu alias Markam Hidma (25), was a resident of Bijapur, said the police, adding that he was the area committee member of the Naxalite Malanjkhand Dalam.

“The encounter took place in the forest area of Soupkhar under Garhi police station of Balaghat district in the wee hours of Thursday,” Balaghat superintendent of police (SP) Sameer Saurabh said.

A joint team of Hawk force and MP police raided the Khamkodadar forest after information was received about Maoists hiding in the area, SP Saurabh said.

“Motinala Hawk Force team surrounded the area and asked the Maoists to surrender. They started firing at the force, and the force retaliated. Later, Chiatu was found dead,” said the SP.