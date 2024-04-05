 Met predicts dry weather in J&K till April 10 - Hindustan Times
Met predicts dry weather in J&K till April 10

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Apr 06, 2024 06:14 AM IST

While the meteorological department in Srinagar expected light rains at isolated places on Friday evening, the next five days would witness fair weather

After intermittent rains early this week, the weather office has predicted dry weather in Jammu and Kashmir for the next five days.

While the meteorological department in Srinagar expected light rains at isolated places on Friday evening, the next five days would witness fair weather.

“From April 6-10, the weather would be generally dry,” the MeT said. The weather would be cloudy with light rain or snow at isolated places on April 11 and 12.

“On April 13-15, the weather will be cloudy with intermittent light rain and snow at many places,” it said.

Meanwhile, the night temperatures have witnessed an increase across Jammu and Kashmir. The MeT said the summer capital Srinagar recorded a minimum of 7.4°C, some 1°C above normal, on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

The gateway into south Kashmir, Qazigund recorded a minimum of 6.4°C, some 1.3 notches above normal.

While the southern resort of Pahalgam recorded 4.7°C (3.0°C above normal), Kokernag witnessed a low 1.1°C (1.2 notches above normal).

The northern district of Kupwara recorded a minimum of 5.4°C while the ski resort of Gulmarg witnessed a night temperature 0°C.

The winter capital, Jammu, witnessed a night temperature of 16.2°C, some 0.9°C above normal.

Met predicts dry weather in J&K till April 10
