Modi to attend 125th foundation ceremony of Scindia School in Gwalior tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in a programme marking the celebration of the 125th Founder’s Day of ‘The Scindia School’ in Gwalior on October 21, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)

During the programme, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the ‘Multipurpose sports complex’ in the school and present the school’s annual awards to distinguished alumni and top achievers, the PMO statement added.

School’s spokesperson Manoj Kumar Mishra said that PM Modi will be the first prime minister to attend the ceremony.

“The PM will welcomed by equestrian players,” said Mishra. “We will also plant trees as a memorial,” he added.

After the foundation ceremony, Modi will interact with the students. During this period, many cultural programs will also take place, said Mishra.

Later, the school song and festival song of Scindia School will be presented before the prime minister by school children, said Mishra. After this, the PM will distribute awards to the alumnus, he said.

Every year, the Madhav Award– the highest honour of the school– is given to an alumnus who has earned a name in India and abroad in social service and public welfare.

Other guests who will be present in the ceremony are– chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Governor Mangu Bhai Patel, Union civil aviation and steel minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Union science and technology minister Jitendra Prasad and members of Scindia School Management Committee.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON