MP: 5 cops suspended after death of tribal youth in custody
The tribal youth’s family members and villagers staged protests and blocked Agra-Bombay national highway, demanding criminal action against police
Five cops have been suspended after the death of a tribal youth in police custody in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on Friday evening, said police.
The deceased Arjun Singare, 19, was arrested on Friday while allegedly planning for dacoity and under Arms Act. He complained of uneasiness in the custody of Manpur police. The police took him to the hospital where he died while undergoing treatment, said Bhagwat Singh Virde, superintendent of police, Indore, rural.
Sub-inspector Kamal Uike, assistant sub-inspector Devesh Verma and Nirbhaya Singh, constables Gajraj and Sonveer have been suspended while the town inspector Vijay Singh Sisodiya has been shifted to police line.
“Arjun is a notorious criminal and was found involved in many loot. He was arrested on Friday. When police reached his house to seize arms, police found a bike of ₹8 lakh from his house. Arjun’s family misbehaved with police,” the SP said.
When police returned with Arjun at Manpur police station, he complained of uneasiness. He was rushed to the hospital where he died, he added.
A judicial inquiry has been ordered in the matter, said the SP.
The family members and villagers staged protests and blocked Agra-Bombay national highway, demanding criminal action against police.
-
Healthcare facility for advocates to open soon: Karnataka CM Bommai
"This will ensure good facilities in lower courts. As the population grows, court facilities must be upgraded. The state government is making this a higher priority," Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said after laying the foundation stone for the Bar Association in Haveri on Sunday.
-
Protests galore at Panjab University: Student body flags fee hike, safety concerns
Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad joined fellow student bodies in protesting against the Panjab University administration, holding a demonstration outside the vice-chancellor's (V-C) office on Friday and submitting a memorandum with 16 demands. ASA protest continues Meanwhile, members of Ambedkar Students Association's protest outside the V-C office entered the 28th day as PU officials did not send out a reply. Protests against the warden of Girls Hostel 4 also continued outside the V-C office.
-
Chandigarh | Light rain likely over weekend
After light rain was seen in parts of the city on Friday, India Meteorological Department said that chances of light rain will continue over the weekend as well. Speaking about this, IMD officials said that while the monsoon system had remained dormant in August, it is likely to bring some rain in September. The maximum temperature went down from 35.4C on Thursday to 34.5C on Friday.
-
Sippy Sidhu murder: High court reserves judgment on bail plea from Kalyani
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday reserved its judgment on the bail plea of Kalyani Singh, an accused in the murder case of national-level shooter and lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh, better known as Sippy Sidhu, in September 2015. The high court bench of justice Sureshwar Thakur passed the order after perusing the case record, which it had summoned for Friday's hearing. Earlier, CBI and Kalyani's counsels concluded their arguments with respect to the case.
-
Noida woman dies after undergoing IVF treatment at a clinic run by fake doctor
A woman has died in Uttar Pradesh's Noida allegedly due to 'gross negligence' while being treated at a hospital in Greater Noida. Police said the doctor who managed the facility had been found to have a fake medical degree and that a case had been registered. According to Rajesh S, the deputy commissioner of police (central Noida), Thakur'sur - has been detained and a FIR has been filed against him.
