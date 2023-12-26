close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Bhopal News / MP CM Mohan Yadav holds meeting with officers in-charge of various divisions

MP CM Mohan Yadav holds meeting with officers in-charge of various divisions

ANI |
Dec 26, 2023 04:24 PM IST

During the meeting, CM Yadav held a discussion regarding the strengthening of law and order in the state and other important issues. He also gave necessary directions to them on the occasion.

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 26 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday held a meeting with the officers in-charge of various divisions, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) and Additional Directors General of Police (ADG) at the state secretariat in Bhopal.

HT Image
HT Image

During the meeting, CM Yadav held a discussion regarding the strengthening of law and order in the state and other important issues. He also gave necessary directions to them on the occasion.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

"Today, a meeting was held with the officers in-charge (ACS /ADG) of various divisions at Mantralaya. Discussion was held on strengthening of law and order in the state, other important issues and also gave necessary directions," CM Yadav posted on X.

In the beginning of the meeting, Additional Chief Secretaries gave details to CM Yadav about implementation of public welfare schemes and meetings of officers in the divisions.

The Chief Minister office posted on X, "CM Yadav held a discussion with the officers in-charges of the divisions, Additional Chief Secretaries and Additional Directors General of Police at the Mantralaya conference hall. At the beginning of the meeting, Additional Chief Secretaries gave details about the visits made to the divisions, implementation of public welfare schemes and meetings of officers in the divisions to CM Yadav."

Chief Secretary Veera Rana and senior officials were also present in the meeting. (ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out