MP CM Mohan Yadav holds meeting with officers in-charge of various divisions

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 26 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday held a meeting with the officers in-charge of various divisions, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) and Additional Directors General of Police (ADG) at the state secretariat in Bhopal. HT Image

During the meeting, CM Yadav held a discussion regarding the strengthening of law and order in the state and other important issues. He also gave necessary directions to them on the occasion.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

"Today, a meeting was held with the officers in-charge (ACS /ADG) of various divisions at Mantralaya. Discussion was held on strengthening of law and order in the state, other important issues and also gave necessary directions," CM Yadav posted on X.

In the beginning of the meeting, Additional Chief Secretaries gave details to CM Yadav about implementation of public welfare schemes and meetings of officers in the divisions.

The Chief Minister office posted on X, "CM Yadav held a discussion with the officers in-charges of the divisions, Additional Chief Secretaries and Additional Directors General of Police at the Mantralaya conference hall. At the beginning of the meeting, Additional Chief Secretaries gave details about the visits made to the divisions, implementation of public welfare schemes and meetings of officers in the divisions to CM Yadav."

Chief Secretary Veera Rana and senior officials were also present in the meeting. (ANI)