MP contractor who filed RTI requests shot in the head outside PWD office

Ranjeet Soni was a contractor for the local public works department (PWD) and an RTI activist. Police said he used to file RTI requests to get information related to work being done by PWD
Ranjeet Soni, the Vidisha contractor who filed RTI requests with the local PWD office, was shot dead outside the public works department office. (Reuters File)
Published on Jun 02, 2022 09:52 PM IST
ByShruti Tomar

BHOPAL: A 36-year-old right to information (RTI) law activist was shot dead in front of Public Works Department (PWD) office in Vidisha on Thursday afternoon, police said.

A resident of Ashok Nagar, Ranjeet Soni was an RTI activist and a public works contractor.

Vidisha superintendent of police (SP) Sameer yadav said, “Soni was going to PWD office when he was shot dead… He died on the spot. Locals informed the police.”

Police said Ranjeet Soni was shot in the head.

“Prima facie, it was found that Soni was a small-time PWD contractor and used to file RTIs to get information related to work being done by PWD,” said Vidisha additional SP Sameer Yadav.

Police said they are trying to track the assailant police are trying to nab the accused. The purpose of murder will be revealed after the arrest of the accused, he added.

Thursday, June 02, 2022
